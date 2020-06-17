The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host a free drive-in movie experience at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, June 20. “Movies by Moonlight Drive-in Movie” will give families a way to celebrate the start of summer while still abiding by social distancing guidelines.
The featured film for the night will be the 1991 fantasy adventure “Hook,” which stars the late Robin Williams as Peter Banning, a working, adult-version of Peter Pan.
The film follows Banning as he works as a lawyer and takes care of his wife and two children. However, after his old enemy Captain Hook reemerges and kidnaps his kids, Banning must return to Neverland to rescue them. Throughout his adventure, Banning recalls memories from his past that allow him to mentally escape from his exhausting, workaholic lifestyle.
“Movies by Moonlight Drive-in Movie” is a free event, but one ticket is required for each vehicle since space is limited. Tickets are available for up to 75 vehicles and can be reserved online until Friday, June 19 at midnight on the Leisure Services website. Tickets cannot be purchased upon arrival.
“When people ask “‘What does Leisure Services do?’” most people say we offer sports, trails, dog parks, pools and camps,” said Cathy Padgett, ACC Leisure Services Community Relations Specialist. “But what we ultimately do is we build community, and [Movies by Moonlight Drive-in Movie] is just another example of that. Even with this new normal, we’re still making it happen.”
On the night of the event, park gates will open at 8 p.m. and close at 8:50 p.m. to ensure a safe movie experience for the attendees. “Hook” will begin at 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, drivers will be directed to parking areas where vehicles will be strategically spaced to allow for social distancing. ACC Leisure Services also recommends guests wear masks while enjoying the film either from inside or within arm’s length of their car.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, food and beverages will not be sold or provided at the park. However, guests are encouraged to bring their own refreshments. In addition, there will be accessible public restrooms.
This is not the first time ACC Leisure Services has had an outdoor movie presentation. In December 2019, the department hosted a double feature of holiday movies for attendees looking to celebrate the Christmas season, Padgett said.
“[The event in December] was a lot of fun because we had a holiday sing-along at intermission, and we roasted smores,” Padgett said. “[Movies by Moonlight Drive-in Movie] will of course have a different feel since we’re dealing with the pandemic, but we’re excited to give people an opportunity to get out of their homes and attend a fun event while still social distancing.”
