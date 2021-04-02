Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department is hosting a variety of Easter events for the children of the community.
To maintain health and safety precautions, each participant is required to register online in advance and wear a mask during attendance.
The events kicked off with an “EGG-stra Special Easter Egg Hunt” on Saturday, March 27, where children 10 years old and younger could meet Baxter Bunny, participate in crafts and activities and hunt for prized eggs to win an Easter basket free of charge at the East Athens Community Center.
Trevor Ross, a program supervisor at the East Athens Community Center, organized and helped facilitate the hunt.
“[The hunt] was a little different than it has been in the past,” Ross said. “A lot of the times that can be one of our bigger programs, but this time we had to limit it to 50 kids. But, it was a good experience and I think the people that did it were grateful and had fun.”
For Ross, the ultimate goal of providing events in Athens is to create more opportunities for residents to recreate in a fun and safe way.
“We are service-oriented,” Ross said. “Our job is to provide service to the community to improve their quality of life. Our goal is to always bring a smile to the kid’s face and to create a positive memory.”
On Saturday, April 3, the morning will begin with the annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” from 9 a.m. to noon at Memorial Park. Breakfast will include a to-go biscuit meal and craft pack and time to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.
To be COVID-19-conscious, the event will be divided into 20-minute time slots with 10 participants each.
The registration fee is $5 for ACC residents and $7.50 for non-residents. For children under the age of one, registration and payment is not required.
Megan Hong, a program specialist at Bear Hollow Zoo, worked previously as the coordinator for the breakfast and is excited about this year’s location.
“We have this big historical building at Memorial Park,” Hong said. “The room is really beautiful. It has original wooden floors and a backdrop for the rabbit with a grass wall for photo ops.”
For Hong, one of her favorite parts of creating holiday experiences such as the Easter events is seeing the children in the community come back year after year.
“We have a lot of families that have done it since their kid was an infant,” Hong said. “Now, they’re almost in middle school. It’s really cool to see them come through every year to our events and watch them grow up.”
To close out the holiday events, the ACC Leisure Services Department will host an “Easter Egg Scramble” from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Lay Park Community Center. Children 10 years old and younger can take pictures with the Easter Bunny, enjoy Easter-themed games and crafts and participate in an Easter Egg Hunt free of charge.
Christine Stratton, a program specialist for Lay Park, said her ultimate goal for the event is for everyone to have a good time and to create an accessible environment for the local community.
“Some people in Athens may not have a big backyard where they can do a family event or be able to travel to a function that’s far away,” Stratton said. “We’re within walking distance for a lot of people and [the Easter Egg Scramble] is free, which is a big plus because we want to be able to create something that can be available to anybody.”
COVID-19 precautions will include temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations, one-touch activities and outdoor venues to provide an open space for attendees to socially distance. Masks are required to be worn during the duration of each event, and children and adult masks will be provided by the staff.
Those families and children interested in attending can register on the ACC Leisure Service Department’s website. Registration will be open until the night before each event or until the available time slots are filled.
“The goal is just to make the kids smile,” Stratton said. “We want them to have this experience to be able to remember it and look back on when they’re older.”