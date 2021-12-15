The Athens-Clarke County Library is currently featuring “Furthermore,” an exhibit of over 35 pieces by acclaimed local artist Lisa Freeman. The exhibit opened on Nov. 7 and will remain open through Jan. 2.
“Furthermore” focuses on the assemblage of art using old book covers, unordinary objects, and found photographs collected by Freeman. Located in the Quiet Gallery on the second floor of the library, the exhibit features numerous assembled pieces of art that highlights a consistent theme in Freeman’s art – “the mystery of the forgotten,” according to the ACC Library website.
The Quiet Gallery has hosted many exhibits by celebrated and established Athens artists – from student artists to renowned local artists like Harold Rittenberry.
ACC Library gallery coordinator Van Burns said the library has looked forward to hosting Freeman’s exhibit for quite some time.
“We’ve been trying to schedule her for a couple of years now, but COVID shut down the gallery and the library rescheduled her work a few years ago,” Burns said. “We’re really happy to have her here...her work is wonderful and very popular.”
Originally from Canada, Freeman landed in Athens as a teenager and has been featured in galleries and exhibitions in the area since 2006. As a self-made artist, she has produced nine solo exhibitions and been a part of countless others over the years.
Freeman is a collector, but for many years her work involved painting instead of assemblage art. The title “Furthermore” is representative of a transitional period in her work.
Freeman expressed she is always changing her style and experimenting with new ideas. “What it means to me is, furthermore, what more am I going to do? What is coming after? I feel like this particular show is showcasing things that don’t represent the way I’m working now. It’s me saying to myself, “what’s next?” Freeman said.
Freeman uses “the mystery of the forgotten” in her art to pay tribute to those that have been pushed aside in history. She uses photographs of unknown people, mainly children, who represent those that may feel their story is neglected or left untold.
Burns said the theme represents a nostalgic quality and a mystery that evokes strong feelings in viewers of her work.
Although Freeman toys with this common theme, she leaves heart up to interpretation and encourages the viewer to find a message that speaks to them. “That’s what I enjoy the most about putting my work out there...the viewer continues the story in their own way,” Freeman said.
Freeman incorporates children into many of her pieces. She mentioned how she feels close to her childhood and continues to relate to it, which she portrays through her art.
While growing up in Athens as a teenager, Freeman visited the ACC Library often as a refuge. “It was a safe place, I could always go hide in the back and read and draw for as long as I wanted. I still do that, and to have my work displayed here now as a more established artist is very flattering and full-circle to me,” Freeman said.
Freeman advises aspiring artists to never stop creating and embrace the unordinary. “Make pieces that are going to make somebody uncomfortable. If it makes you uncomfortable, then you might want to question why,” Freeman said.
The exhibit is free and open to the public until Jan. 2. Masks are required in the library. A recording of a previous Artist Talk event where Freeman discusses the exhibition in depth is available on the ACC Library’s YouTube channel.