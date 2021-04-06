Victoria Feng already has bylines published in national publications like Women's Health, New York Magazine and Business Insider. She's also only a high school junior.
Feng's taking her journalism experience to Athens, hosting a teen-led event with the Athens-Clarke County Library called "Teens Present."
"Teens Present" began on Saturday, March 27 with the first program of the series, “Introduction to Journalism.” Meetings for this six-week-long series will be held online each Saturday at 2 p.m. There will also be various guest speakers sharing their professional experiences in journalism, according to the ACC Library website.
Feng, a former student of Oconee County Middle School, is a teen journalist and editor. She is the founder of her own media outlet, Launch Student News, which is an organization with the initiative to connect young people to their schools and communities through student journalism.
“I think teens should definitely be involved in journalism because it's one of the only school activities where the work you do today is the same as what you'll be doing as a professional,” Feng said. “While you likely aren't able to perform surgery in middle or high school, you can be out there recording interviews or writing as a student journalist, similar to the real field.”
Feng aspires to introduce local teens to the world of journalism by guiding them through hands-on writing experience. Participants will be able to practice writing news, sports, feature and opinion articles.
In the second program of the series, Feng will interview with teen author Rishab Borah. Borah is a high school junior and the author of “The Door to Inferna,” the first book in the “Elkloria” series published by Three Rooms Press.
Jen Schumann, the Athens Regional Library System teen services coordinator, feels lucky to have teen leaders share their knowledge with the community and looks forward to hearing from young voices.
“Victoria will help teens learn how to research topics and create interview questions, skills which will be put to use when she interviews Rishab,” Schumann said in a March 2021 ACC Library press release. “I think it’s really important to give teens the chance to connect and create things together, especially with how distant we’ve all felt from one another over the past year.”
Student participants of the program will help Feng in developing questions for the interview with Borah, which will be recorded and uploaded to Facebook and YouTube on April 21 at 5:30 p.m.. Borah will discuss his journey to being published, balancing life as both a student and published author and his creative process.
Registration to the journalism series can be administered through the ACC library’s virtual event calendar on its website.
“One thing that journalism does is connect you to what is happening in your community,” Schumann said. “Journalism gives you a role, it gives you a place, it gives you something to hang on to. You're connected to the things that you're reporting on, you know what's happening, and you can share that information.”