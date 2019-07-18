On July 20, the Athens-Clarke County Library will be hosting “The Wonder of the Unprecedented: Apollo 11” in honor of the 50th anniversary of the U.S. lunar landing.
The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a presentation by Dr. David Cotten of the UGA Small Satellite Research Laboratory about UGA’s NASA-award-winning CubeSats satellite-launching program. Dr. Loris Magnani will follow with a talk about the future of manned-space exploration at 2 p.m.
At 2:30 p.m., the library will show a screening of the 2019 award-winning documentary, “Apollo 11,” which explores the 1969 mission to land on the moon with never-before-seen NASA archival footage. The film is rated G and audience members of all ages are welcome.
Following the movie screening, attendees will have the opportunity to win 3D-printed lunar modules showing the topography of the Sea of Tranquility landing site through a raffle. The grand prize is a 3D-printed model of the Lunar Module itself.
Martha Kapelewski, a librarian at the Athens-Clarke County Library, organized the event as a way to commemorate the lunar landing.
“The lunar landing was a technological achievement, as well as an achievement of our humanity, of our desire to know, to reach out,” Kapelewski wrote in an email. “It is important to celebrate and remember such an event, and the feeling of awe and wonder at what we, mankind, can achieve.”
The event also complements the theme of this year’s summer reading program, titled “A Universe of Stories.”
Rhiannon Eades, the public information officer at the ACC Library, is excited about the event.
“The history of it and seeing what people were able to accomplish with the resources they had, you know, 50 years ago, it’s pretty impressive,” Eades said.
Kapelewski said she is grateful for what the lunar landing was able to do for mankind as a whole.
