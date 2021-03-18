On March 17, the Athens chapter of the American Constitution Society (ACS) hosted the “Rap on Trial: Criminalizing Black Culture” panel to discuss how rap is often unfairly used as evidence in the justice system, which contributes to a disproportionate amount of Black rappers in prison.
The panel was comprised of Andrea L. Dennis, author of “Rap on Trial: Race, Lyrics and Guilt in America” and faculty member at the University of Georgia School of Law, Montu Miller, founder of the ATHFactor-Liberty Entertainment-ALE, and Mariah Parker, Commissioner for the Athens-Clarke County Commission and hip-hop artist (with stage name “Lingua Franca”). The panel was moderated by Samantha Hamilton, clinic fellow at the UGA School of Law First Amendment Clinic.
The panel responded to several passages from court cases including Commonwealth v. Knox in which prosecutors cited rap lyrics as viable evidence that showed a motive or means to commit a crime. Panelists discussed how rap is an art form, and with that art comes a layer of fiction or partial truths.
“[Rap and hip-hop] gave a voice and a platform for many people who had been otherwise excluded … to talk about what's going on in their communities. … But at its core, hip-hop or rap is fictional, it's a fictional art form,” Dennis said. “That doesn't mean that truth and reality aren't somehow embedded … in what's being represented, but it does just remind us that this is an artistic art effort [and] a creative endeavor.”
In addition to talking about how rap music is an art form, the panelists acknowledge that the “gangster rap” that is often brought up in criminal trials was created because of consumerism.
“This notion of rap that is particularly focused on violence or alleged criminality or drugs or certain lifestyles is what's primarily used in these cases, but when the [music] industry figured out that [‘gangster rap’] is what is particularly commercially successful, you can imagine most people don't want to be starving artists [so] there's lots of pressure to produce a particular sound … and that particular persona is in order to get the attention of major or even mid level labels,” Dennis said.
In the ruling of Commonwealth v. Knox, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court determined that the rap song lyrics were a “true threat” according to the Harvard Law Review.
“The prosecutor [who] wrote this understood [the] racialized and racist tropes and stereotypes … of Black men and nonetheless was still willing to use music … in pursuit of conviction,” Dennis said.
Miller expanded on this current day discrimination, saying that white supremacy is still present in local communities, and that there are battles still to be fought.
“It's a shame that we're still fighting the same battles, decades after decades … it's getting to a point where these prosecutors are really being lazy. … You want to [take] someone's creativity… and you want to use that to put them away for the rest of their lives? It's absolutely ridiculous,” Miller said.
The panelists also mentioned how this kind of discrimination in the justice system is, for the most part, limited to rap music.
“Every once in a while… you'll see [a case] involving either metal music or hard rock… [but] nowhere [is it] used to the same extent or in the same way, and certainly not relying on racial tropes, stereotypes and narratives,” Dennis said.
Rap and hip-hop is a part of Black culture, and the panelists discussed how they can’t, nor should they, discard that part of their culture in the face of discrimination. For Parker, she said that hip-hop has represented Black people’s fight to be seen in Athens, as Black artists have used local music platforms to tell their stories.
“In my own work, [I’m] trying to destigmatize things like reproductive justice, access to reproductive health care, all the different things that [it] means to be a person of color,” Parker said. “Through the music, [I’m] fighting to be seen for who I am as much as my colleagues in the art form are fighting to be seen for who they are as well.”
At the beginning of the panel, the District Attorney of the Western Judicial Circuit of Georgia, Deborah Gonzales, spoke about her work and successes in justice reform as yesterday marked her 76th day in office.
“All of this shows that when there is a true willingness to criminal justice reform by those who actually are in power, who have the authority to make the changes that need to be made, it can be done and we are doing so, intentionally, effectively and efficiently,” Gonzales said. “Which brings me to why a panel like what we're going to listen to tonight is so important. There's so much for all of us to learn.”