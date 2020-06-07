Over the last week, social media has looked different. The killing of George Floyd sparked a national outcry against police violence, which has been displayed on both the streets and social media feeds.
Activism on social media has been subject to criticism and controversy, leaving some people wondering what they should and shouldn’t be posting on their pages. Even when knowing what to post, some may wonder how tweets and Instagram posts can create lasting change.
The good
Angel Brooks, University of Georgia sophomore biological sciences major from Conyers, said she’s been using Twitter and Instagram to share her opinions and information relevant to the Black Lives Matter movement. While she thinks educating people is an important part of online activism, she said it’s not something everyone should do. Instead, non-black people should share the resources created by black people, as well as links to charities and petitions, Brooks said.
“It’s important to amplify black voices, without talking over them,” she said.
Brooks also said she doesn’t mind having people on her pages who have different opinions, as long as their opinions aren’t harmful. She said on her social media pages, she’s usually open to having conversations with people who have differing viewpoints.
Joseph Watson Jr., director of UGA’s Public Affairs Communications program, said social media plays a crucial role in public advocacy and activism. He said it’s similar to a giant GroupMe, essential to organizing protests and calls to action.
“To me, [social media activism is] all about facilitating individuals to take action on an issue that they care about,” Watson said.
Samantha Hamilton is a legal fellow with the UGA School of Law’s First Amendment Clinic. She said she’s enjoyed seeing first-hand coverage of protests from her friends around the country via social media. Hamilton added a good practice regarding social media is to be careful about sharing articles and potential misinformation.
“If people you follow are posting a link to a news article and all they show you is a pull quote and it matches your preconceived biases, I encourage people to still read the entire article,” she said.
The bad
Social media activism has had its fair share of criticism, from being called performative in some cases, to clogging up hashtags normally used to share information for protests. Watson said regarding public advocacy, social media offers “promise and perils.”
The #blackouttuesday was born out of a movement started by Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang calling for the music industry to halt work for a day to reflect on how systematic racism impacts the music industry. However, when people started posting black squares with #blacklivesmatter, people at protests were unable to access vital information because the hashtag had been “clogged up,” Watson said. When posting, he said it’s important to consider whether it’s helping people learn and take action.
“There tends to be more noise [on social media] than there is actual constructive content or things that facilitate positive and constructive action,” Watson said.
Brooks said Instagram trends, such as #blackouttuesday, are performative when there’s no additional context provided with the posts. When posting on social media, it’s important to listen to criticism from people—especially black people—explaining what posts are helpful, and which are only part of a trend, she said.
“I commented on somebody’s [#blackouttuesday post] and said, ‘This isn’t doing anything for me,’ and they were like ‘Okay, how can I help?’ I think it’s about being open,” Brooks said.
Brooks said when she sees people posting pictures unrelated to the Black Lives Matter movement, it comes across as if they don’t care. There’s an excuse if you’re graduating or it’s your birthday, she said, but she doesn’t necessarily want to see your new haircut right now. While some may be ready for social media to return to what it was like a couple of weeks ago, Brooks said everything has changed.
“As a black person living in America, nothing is the same anymore,” Brooks said. “Nothing will be the same.”
Creating change
While posting on social media can be a way to show support and share resources, some have questioned how social media activism can lead to concrete change, such as police reform. The Black Lives Matter movement has been around since 2013, but many feel like nothing has changed.
There has to be “a pretty specific ask” for legislation to be drafted, Watson said. Part of the reason legislation hasn’t been drafted is because contemporary social movements don’t have a “specific ask,” as opposed to the civil rights movement in the 1960s, where it was clear the movement wanted laws to end desegregation and disenfranchisement, he said. Watson teaches a class on the public advocacy methods used by Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders to turn their demands into law; he said their nonviolent, strategic approaches are timeless.
There have been many proposals, or “specific asks,” on how to end police brutality circulating on social media. Examples include defunding the police and creating policies forcing police officers to wear body cameras at all times. Hamilton said she’s skeptical of body cameras, however, saying they could pose more of a problem than a solution. The fisheye lens can distort images, and footage returning to police departments could mean body camera footage is subject to editing the public doesn’t see, she said.
Another issue regarding police reform is it’s a localized issue; most police departments are run at a county or city level. Watson said public advocacy works the same way. The principles are the same, whether you’re trying to enact change at a local, state, or federal level, he said. An important part of advocacy is knowing if your municipality or county has jurisdiction to create certain policies, or if it’s something which has to be handled at the state level, Watson said.
Despite criticism of social media activism and the obstacles facing the Black Lives Matter movement, Watson said he’s hopeful change can, and will, happen. Watson pointed to the Ahmaud Arbery case as an example where online activism worked. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved in the case as a result of activism and the demands for the state to get involved, he said.
“I think it’s important to let people know that there’s hope out there, there’s a way to do this and we can get good outcomes,” Watson said.
