“I didn’t know I was Black until I came to this country,” said Malena Mitchell, an Afro-Latina University of Georgia alumni, member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and immigrant from Colombia.
Mitchell moved to the United States with her family when she was 11 years old. Though she was born in Panama, she claims Colombia as her home. There, racial identity is treated differently than in the United States, a reality she was soon forced to face.
“Growing up, I don’t think I called myself Black or Latina. We were just all Colombians,” Mitchell said. “But once I came here, I realized, ‘Oh, I’m Black.’”
Mitchell recounted her first integral college memory at UGA. She had just arrived on campus and was moving into her new home for the next nine months. Her hall, like many, was assigned a C.L.A.S.S. Advocate, which stands for Continuing the Legacy of African American Student Success. Each Black student was given a special pendant by the CA to hang on their door. But when Mitchell arrived at her door, she found it surprisingly bare.
“I had a roommate who was Black, and there were other Black students in the hallway. And they all had this door decoration, but I didn’t… I guess when they pulled the data, they just go by whoever put ‘Black,’ but for my race and ethnicity I’ve always put Hispanic,” Mitchell said. “African American is not something I chose. And the next year when I was in Russell Hall, same thing.”
Race is often categorized on forms and documents as distinct categories, succinctly encapsulated in neat boxes. But for Afro-Latino students, with both African and Latino heritage, the topic of identity is not as cut-and-dry.
“I walk on eggshells when it comes to my racial identity,” said Alani Rojas, a freshman psychology major involved in UGA’s Hispanic Student Association. “So many people think that I’m Black when they first see me. I don’t know if I should take that. I don’t know if I can take it as my own thing… I feel like I'm in the middle.”
Hannah Maldonado-Matos, a freshman political science major and member of the Hispanic Student Association, has also experienced conflicting identities.
“When I was younger, I felt very out of place because [I’d think] I’m not white enough for the white people, I’m not Black enough for the Black people,” Maldonado-Matos said. “It kind of makes you question your own identity at times … because you’re so focused on what everyone else thinks of you.”
Racheal Fulford, a Ph.D. candidate at UGA who teaches Introduction to Latinx Literature and Cultures, specifically addresses the underrepresentation of Afro-Latinx experiences in her class. Fulford uses the month of February as an opportunity to pass a magnifying glass over Afro-Latino identity and culture.
“I don’t feel like as a whole during Black History Month we talk about different components of Blackness in the United States,” Fulford said. “Even in my field, a lot of times there’s a disconnect between Blackness and Latinos, and a lot of my students come in not realizing that many Latinos are also Black.”
Afro-Latino students have varying viewpoints on how to participate in Black History Month celebrations.
“I feel like people need to be open to the idea that you can be so many things and look so different,” Maldonado-Matos said. “Why are we not celebrating Afro-Latinos? Why are we not making it known that Afro-Latinos are also Black?”
Others feel Black History Month has a different purpose.
“Do I think that [Afro-Latino culture] needs to have a bigger role? Not really,” Mitchell said. “I would say no, because to me, what Black History Month celebrates is American Black history. [The] civil rights movement, Black inventors, everything Black, but from America.”
For Afro-Latino students, during February and year-round, racial identity is both a combination of heritages and an entirely unique experience, much more complex than a simple checked box.
“I think that especially people that are not Afro-Latino or mixed race, they’ll never really understand the struggle of feeling in between and not really knowing where you belong. But you should be open to the idea of understanding,” Maldonado-Matos said.