Free masks are on display in the front window of Agora Vintage, a boutique in downtown Athens, on Sept. 2, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. Store owner, Airee Edwards, buys the masks from Tia Cox, a Vietnamese woman in Tennessee who is unable to work due to COVID-19 and now makes and sells masks. Edwards buys the masks in bulk, giving them away to Athens’ local businesses and anyone who asks. “I just want everyone to feel safe and have one if they need one or cannot afford one,” said Edwards. (Photo/Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)