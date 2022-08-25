Students filled the University of Georgia Livestock Instructional Arena Wednesday evening, excited to celebrate the start of the fall semester at the 2022 Ag Dawg Kickoff.
The event, hosted by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Alumni Association, celebrated the return of students, faculty and staff, and exposed new students to organizations and programs within the college.
Students waited in line to meet and snap a photo with Muffin the cow, brought to the event by the UGA Dairy Science Club. Several other animals could be found throughout the venue such as insects, chickens and Sugarloaf the basset hound who was representing the UGA Pre-Veterinary Medicine Club.
Booths and tables were set up throughout the event space, each manned by members of college and student organizations, all eager to talk with every student that approached them.
Tania Terry and Catrina Chamberlain hosted the table for Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences, an organization that aims to empower individuals of underrepresented and diverse backgrounds in the college.
Terry, a junior animal science major, said that it was important to her that MANRRS was represented at the event to provide a safe community for minority students in the college, and to reach out to freshmen and transfer students.
“There are a lot of minorities represented in the college of [agriculture], some in majors that aren’t really inclusive,” Terry said.
Along with the opportunity to connect with fellow CAES students and learn more about opportunities within the college, attendees received a free t-shirt and meal. Food trucks from restaurants such as The Varsity, Chick-fil-A and Waffle House were parked along the edge of the arena where students could cash in their meal tickets.
Hairy Dawg made an appearance, dressed in his Southern best, sporting a cowboy hat and blue jeans. Students were able to pose for a picture with him as he made his way around the arena.
Other activities included games of cornhole which were set up for students to play, trivia at the CAES Ambassadors table and a performance by the Redcoat Marching Band.
Tate Hunsinger, a senior agricultural and applied economics major, said that events like the Ag Dawg Kickoff give students an opportunity to connect with friends and see what the college has to offer them.
“This is a great time to see my friends that I don’t necessarily have classes with, but I get to say hey to them after a long summer,” Hunsinger said. “When we have mixers like this we get to see what clubs are available to us as students.”
Ariel Waldeck, a development associate in the college, said that over 800 students registered for the event at the Athens campus. Smaller-scale kickoffs were held at both the Griffin and Tifton campuses.
Waldeck said that holding events like this help the university feel smaller to students and to make the college more like a home away from home.
“We have about 2,200 students in our college. And this is a way for them to see that they're not just a number, that we’re here for them, whatever that looks like, and that we’re excited that they’re here,” Waldeck said. “We genuinely want them here and want them to have an amazing experience in their time in Athens or Griffin or Tifton.”