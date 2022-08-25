A student poses with Muffin, a four month old cow, at the Ag Dawg kickoff at the UGA Livestock Instructional Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. The start of the year event, hosted by the UGA CAES Alumni Association, featured various organizations within the college, food trucks, free t-shirts and other activities for agriculture students and faculty. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)