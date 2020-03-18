Amid declining sales, Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission’s restrictions on public gatherings and changing state government recommendations for social distancing, Akademia Brewing Company has launched a new outreach program to assist the community and provide employment opportunities for its staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Titled Akademia Outreach Program, the brewery will begin its initiative by donating 150 hot meals from its commercial kitchen to Our Daily Bread Community Kitchen on March 18.
The initiative was quickly organized by Akademia co-founder Matthew Casey on Friday, March 13 as a way to prevent filing bankruptcy and laying off 39 employees. Casey said he wanted to provide assistance to the community amid a general uncertainty for the brewery’s future and use Akademia’s resources for the “greater good.”
The organizational process was rapid and hurried, but Casey quickly pinpointed a need to provide food to the Our Daily Bread organization, which called out to the community for increased donations for preparing hot meals in a statement on March 15. Program manager Lora Smothers announced the organization would shift its service style to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the statement, which would include limiting the amount of people physically involved in meal distribution.
The program will operate under donations from community members and corporate sponsors, Casey said. The program’s first initiative was funded by a private donation from an anonymous donor from New York. Casey is currently in the process of pinpointing other charitable organizations to work with.
The Akademia brewery remains open for the time being, though sales are “way down,” Casey said. Noting the brewing facility has “one of the most sanitary environments” in the county as a result of its beer packaging process, Casey said Akademia upped its sanitation measures last week, including disinfecting surfaces every hour.
The brewery has also begun to produce its own hand sanitizer using isopropyl alcohol and a sanitation process with its equipment. He hopes to provide small bottles of homemade hand sanitizer with every donated meal in the future.
Casey plans to continue the program “long after the bug.”
“It’s hugely important for anyone to do whatever they can within safety measures,” Casey said. “If we have the means to keep doing it, we’re going to keep swinging it,” Casey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.