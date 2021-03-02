From the heartfelt, melodious crooning of Kacey Musgraves, to the timeless, sing-a-long bops of One Direction, music has the ability to transform the mood of any situation.
Whether they need a background noise to fill a study room in the library, or an anthem to make them feel like the main character as they walk down the stairs by Park Hall, many University of Georgia students have go-to albums or playlists that they rely on to set the mood throughout their day.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of students’ favorite music for different events in their day-to-day lives.
For studying
ALBUM: “The Chaos And The Calm” by James Bay
Freshman exercise and sports science major Kylie Mullings loves listening to soft, acoustic music while she studies. She said that James Bay fits the bill perfectly with his gentle, comforting sound.
PLAYLIST: “Study: Acoustic Chill” by Falwriting
Spotify’s “Study: Acoustic Chill” playlist also fits the calm, understated mood that Mullings prefers for her study sessions.
“I like to listen to music that’s acoustic and slower because a lot of background noise in the music distracts me,” Mullings said.
PLAYLIST: “Chopin Piano” by Spotify
Freshman intended business management major Catherine Slack also enjoys calming music while she studies and opts for music from classical composers.
“Words in music distract me, but I always get so much done when I’m listening to classical music while I study,” Slack said.
PLAYLIST: “Lo-Fi Beats” by Spotify
Freshman Faith Ebikeme also enjoys chill study music, but she prefers a more modern musical selection than Slack, opting instead for Spotify’s relaxing “Lo-Fi Beats” playlist.
For walking across campus or riding the bus
PLAYLIST: “whenever darling” by Kylie Mullings
Mullings loves this playlist for her treks across campus, as well as just for any situation where she wants to feel like the “main character” in her life.
“[whenever darling] is my road-trip, walking-across-campus, any-time playlist. I just love that it has a little bit of everything,” Mullings said.
ALBUM: “Coloring Book” by Chance the Rapper
For a more specific sound, Slack suggests the “Coloring Book” album by Chance the Rapper. This album is a mix of uplifting and grounded, making it a fitting soundtrack for your own teen-movie cutscene walk past Sanford Stadium.
ALBUM: “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves
Slack is also a huge fan of Kacey Musgraves. She particularly has been listening to Musgrave’s third album, where she creates a relatable and familiar mood by singing about the beauty in the simple aspects of everyday life.
For game days or the gym
ALBUM: “i am > i was” by 21 Savage
Music has an intrinsic way of inspiring enthusiasm and excitement in people, and Slack’s favorite album for getting hype before cheering on the Dawgs on game day or hitting the gym is the “i am > i was” album by 21 Savage.
ALBUM: “Appetite for Destruction” by Guns N’ Roses
In contrast, Mullings relies on classic rock when she wants to get amped.
“I listen to a lot of ‘70s and ‘80s rock music when I want to get hype. I don’t know why, but it always just makes me feel so good,” Slack said.
ALBUM: “Good News” by Megan Thee Stallion
Ebikeme loves modern female rappers, referring to them as her “go-to for any situation." She says that Megan Thee Stallion makes her feel like a main character and gets her in the best mood.
Favorite albums for any time
For Slack, her favorite albums are ones that she can listen to front to back without ever skipping a song or getting tired of it. No matter her mood, Slack falls back on “Circles” by Mac Miller and “Flower Boy” by Tyler, The Creator.
Meanwhile being the ultimate fan of foreign and female artists, Ebikeme is always in the mood to listen to the “BE” album from Korean band BTS. Ebikeme is also a huge fan of Melanie Martinez, and still relies on her 2015 album, “Cry Baby,” when she needs a boost.
In contrast, Mullings likes to take the country route when blasting her favorite mood boosters.
“My favorite albums that I can listen to whenever I want, whether I’m happy, sad or otherwise, are by Luke Combs and James TW. I could listen to ‘Chapters’ on repeat forever,” Mullings said.