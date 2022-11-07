The Classic Center Theatre hosted a full house this Sunday at the Athens Symphony Fall Concert featuring guest narrator Alton Brown.
Brown, a University of Georgia alum, Food Network personality and James Beard Award-winner most famous for his show “Good Eats” and for hosting “Iron Chef America,” narrated the final piece of the night, “Peter and the Wolf'' by Sergei Prokofiev.
The collaboration came to be after Brad Maffett, conductor of the Athens Symphony, decided to take a chance and send Brown a message through Cameo, a celebrity video and message service. In the message, Maffett told Brown that the symphony was considering doing a narration piece in three years and asked if he would consider doing it. Brown responded almost immediately with one condition.
“Five minutes later he messaged me back and said ‘if it’s “Peter and the Wolf,” I’m in,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s “Peter and the Wolf” and we’re doing it in fall,” Maffett said.
Brown’s love of “Peter and the Wolf” was born from his musical upbringing, and he said he remembers his father playing it when he was a child. He said he wanted to personalize his narration and update it from classic versions he heard growing up.
“I was just really captivated as a child by the musical voices that are involved, the storytelling, and it's just one of those things that just stuck with me,” Brown said. “My preparation was really to look at the story and see if I could update it at all to be, perhaps, wildly more entertaining for a modern audience.”
Brown added some present-day humor to the story through lines such as “all is good in the hood” and “the bird has been to Top Gun school and the wolf’s jaws caught nothing but air,” letting his personality shine through in his narration.
Brown has devoted much of his career in television to improving the world of cooking shows and fostering a curiosity about food in his viewers. He is continually looking for ways to educate the viewer while also entertaining them.
“My main job has been to make people curious enough to go out and find their own answers,” Brown said. “I really enjoy coming up with what are hopefully entertaining ways to educate. Laughing brains are more absorbent, so if you can entertain people, you can infect them with knowledge, as long as they're curious.”
An alum of the University of Georgia, Brown said that he spent many of his formative years in Athens. He spent a lot of time in the theater department here, and is currently getting ready to go back on tour with his live stage show, Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats.
Brown said that he has enjoyed working with the Athens Symphony, and would like to perform more narrations in the future.
“Working with this kind of group of people, who are here because they love doing what they do, and working closely together is just such a thrill,” Brown said.
At the end of the night, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz came on stage to congratulate the symphony, and honor Brown’s visit by declaring Nov. 6, 2022, “Alton Brown Day.” Girtz also presented Brown with a key to the city.
“Please come again and again,” Girtz said.
Maffett said that working with Brown has been amazing, and that he hopes the buzz the symphony is getting due to his appearance will help draw more people to future concerts. The symphony is fully volunteer-based, and relies on sponsorships and donations.
The Athens Symphony presents all concerts free of charge. Their next performance is the symphony’s annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 10 and 11 at The Classic Center Theatre.
“People have said to me, ‘Where do you go from here, how do you top Alton Brown?’ And the answer is I can't. This is it,” Maffett said. “The great thing about this is we're getting hineys in the seats, and I'm hoping that will bring in more and more people to see the Athens Symphony.”