As an immigrant from a small German village, a certified yoga instructor and a graphic design professor at the University of Georgia, Annika Kappenstein stands out.
In August 2020, Kappenstein joined the graphic design program at UGA. Since then, Kappenstein has benefitted and added her own designs to the community with her unique experiences and vast knowledge that she gained during her immigration from Germany to the United States.
Growing up in Germany
Kappenstein grew up in Baddeckenstedt, a little village in the western part of Germany. Kappenstein remembers it being somewhat fun to be in western Germany when the Berlin Wall fell because of her proximity to an influential part of history.
Childhoods in Germany are different from those in the United States, Kappenstein said. She said the German school system prioritizes development of problem solving and critical thinking skills instead of simple recitation and memorization.
Kappenstein got her first camera when she was six years old. She always played with her father’s camera, so he gifted her with one of her own.
“I was always curious and figuring things out,” Kappenstein said.
After Kappenstein graduated high school, Germany had a draft. Since this was before she realized she was a trans-feminine person, she was expected to participate — but instead, she wrote an essay saying that her conscience forbade her from being on the front lines.
Instead, Kappenstein did required civil service for two years, serving with CJD Salzgitter, a social services organization in a little village for people with developmental disabilities who are unable to work in the general labor market.
“That really opened my eyes to all the different people out there and … basically everybody wants to be loved. It was a heart-opening experience, and I’m really glad I did that instead of crawling through the mud with a machine gun,” Kappenstein said.
After Kappenstein was done serving, she decided she wanted to study graphic design. She said it was a good compromise of her love for photography while also being compensated. After doing an apprenticeship in a design studio, she was accepted into the Braunschweig University of Art.
Falling in love with typography, Kappenstein convinced the university to let her use computers to create a typeface, teaching herself design on a Macintosh Plus. Kappenstein said that this is when she fell in love with the design process.
Kappenstein said she got to work in a design studio as a student because she wanted to learn, not because she wanted to make money.
“This is what real education should be. You are at a place where you can play, be curious, and say ‘I can allow myself to fail,’” Kappenstein said.
Coming to America
In 1993, Kappenstein co-organized a trip to Omaha, Nebraska. “I was blown away. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m in a movie.’ The most incredible thing was the people. There was so much more space that it was almost like they had more space in their minds,” she said.
In 1998, Kappenstein acquired a journalist visa and moved to New York with nothing but two suitcases.
Just as she was about to run out of money, Kappenstein said she was hired by Interbrand, a global branding company. It was here that she refined the Texaco mark and the USAA logo.
Kappenstein’s career as a professor began at the Savannah College of Art and Design after giving a presentation to a student group. Soon after, Kappenstein and her spouse at the time moved to Atlanta, where she became a professor at Georgia State University.
Eventually, a friend of Kappenstein notified her about a job at UGA. She applied and started teaching graphic design last August. When Kappenstein went to UGA for her interview, she said she knew she had to work there.
“When I walked into [Lamar Dodd], I had to take a breath because there was so much creative energy. It was almost overwhelming,” Kappenstein said.
She said she had a feeling that she just came home.
Practicing yoga as a lifestyle
According to Kappenstein, her journey with yoga is interwoven with her self-discovery as a trans-feminine nonbinary person. She said she noticed for a long time that she was different but couldn't put her finger on it.
When Kappenstein turned 40, she figured it out. This realization opened her up as a person, bringing her to discover yoga. She said that her first meditation class was life-changing. “One of the teachings was the soul has no gender,” Kappenstein said of a message that resonated with her.
Kappenstein is a yoga instructor certified at the 500-hour level. In addition to teaching at Kashi Atlanta, she teaches a class every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Pride Center at UGA.
At one point, Kappenstein lived in an ashram, a community of yogis. Kappenstein said that she incorporates what she learned during her time in the ashram into her life and teaching.
“You can’t do yoga, you live it. It’s so much more than contorting your body on a mat,” Kappenstein said.
Though she has many talents and passions, Kappenstein’s favorite thing to do is teach. She loves to share her experience and wisdom with the next generation.
“I allow my students to explore. My job is to kindle the flame of curiosity. It has nothing to do with graphic design, and it has everything to do with art. It’s that curiosity,” Kappenstein said.
Breckon Chastain, a senior graphic design major at UGA, said Kappenstein challenges and pushes students to reconsider rules. “Graphic design can feel very constricted by its own laws and principles and Annika often asks us to consider why those rules exist and why can’t they be broken. She is also uniquely blunt and to the point with her criticism,” Chastain said.
Kappenstein said she is “mystified by the process” of graphic design and firmly believes that the finished product isn't what design is about, but rather the process it takes to get there.
“Annika has definitely been one of those unique professors who throws me off my balance. I get very comfortable with approaching problems and solutions with a certain tactic or method, but Annika just will not let you do that as a student. Your decisions have to be deliberate and purposeful for her,” Chastain said.
Kappenstein said that her mission is to move students away from being order-takers and just checking boxes and looking at grades.
“No one is looking at your grades when applying to graphic design jobs, they are looking at the way you think and solve problems,” Kappenstein said.