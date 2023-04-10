In 2021, a group of University of Georgia alum recognized the need for a space dedicated to the Black community at UGA and started the initiative to build a Black cultural center on campus. The organization, called the Legacy Achievement Center, Inc., was started by a group of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. sorority members, and has expanded to 16 faculty members, staff, UGA alum and others.
UGA currently recognizes Black history around campus with the Black-Diallo-Miller residence hall named in honor of the first three Black students to enroll as freshmen, the Mary Frances Early College of Education named for UGA’s first Black graduate and a monument located at Reed Plaza to salute the first five Black football players at UGA.
However, according to Lajuana Miller, executive director of the LAC, the university still lacks a sufficient and dedicated space for the more than 130 Black student organizations on campus.
According to the alum behind the initiative, the LAC wants to see UGA be all that it can be for its Black students and believes that Black students are currently without the resources needed to achieve their full potential. The organization hopes the Black cultural center will provide more of those resources for Black students.
In a press release from the LAC, the organization calls the center “an idea whose time has come.” The group is aiming for the proposed space to come to fruition in 2024, for Delta Sigma Theta’s 55th anniversary.
“We’re looking for a building that gives high priority to Black organizations, but that can serve the University of Georgia and help expand the University of Georgia’s ability to respond to all student needs,” Miller said.
Their goal is to have individual support and resources for Black students, office and meeting space for Black on-campus organizations, showcase the accomplishments of Black alum, students and staff, provide networking opportunities for students, and a space for events and activities, such as Homecoming. The organization hopes the center would provide an enriching space for Black students and culture.
“It's a place where we can have access to full expression of our culture [for] us, but [also] to share with others,” Miller said.
The Neal-Marshall Black Cultural Center located at Indiana University has served as an inspiration for UGA’s LAC. The center has meeting spots for the Asian community, the LGBTQ+ community and shares space with the drama and dance departments. There is access to both an indoor and outdoor space to host events. The center is also involved in new student orientation and reaches out to Black high school students to help them feel accustomed to and comfortable attending the university.
Like Indiana University, many other predominantly white Southern colleges have adopted Black cultural centers, such as the University of Tennessee Frieson Black Cultural Center and the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. According to Miller, the Georgia Institute of Technology is set to open its own Black cultural center in 2024.
The LAC group has been working to make UGA’s center a reality but with little headway. The group has met with various administrative staff members, such as the former vice president of student affairs, Victor Wilson, the current vice president of student affairs, Michelle Garfield Cook, and President Jere W. Morehead.
The organization was advised by the UGA administration to raise money for the center on its own. They requested a letter from UGA stating that they were authorized to get funds. When they were turned down, they asked for the Black cultural center to be included on a list of objectives submitted by UGA to the Board of Regents, so they could receive state funding for the building. To the group’s frustration, they were denied this as well.
Despite the numerous rejections, the initiative has received support from Black organizations on campus, UGA alum and state senator Horacena Tate, and UGA’s first five Black football players or “The Five”: Clarence Pope, Larry West, Richard Appleby, Chuck Kinnebrew and Horace King. According to the LAC group, many UGA alum have expressed an interest in donating to the cause, as a way to give specifically to Black students.
According to Miller and LAC board member Ambre Reed, there has been a semblance of a Black cultural center on campus throughout the decades. During Reed’s time at UGA from 2005 to 2009, that space was the fourth floor of Memorial Hall.
“If I did not have a home on the fourth floor of Memorial Hall, I may not have graduated from the University of Georgia,” Reed said.
Black students met there to socialize and have meetings for their on-campus organizations. However, such spaces have been repeatedly disbanded and no permanent space has been dedicated to Black culture and student life. According to Miller, who graduated in 1977, after on-campus space was taken away, social gatherings moved off campus. Reed hopes for a more permanent home for Black students to gather at the university.
According to Miller, Memorial Hall currently has office space for the nine Black sororities and fraternities as well as a small meeting space. However, Miller says predominately white sororities and fraternities have started to use that space for storage and book their meeting rooms. Beverly Hood, president of the LAC initiative, added that if someone did not get there early enough to save seats, they could not use the space at all.
“There is a difference in the experience that a student has when they are not a white student,” Reed said.
Hood went to UGA from 1968-1972, a time of little support for the Black community. Students used the Catholic Center for events but still did not have a permanent home. According to Hood, Black students were not welcome in downtown Athens at the time.
“There was nobody to socialize with because we really weren't welcome, so to speak,” Hood said. “There was no feeling of comfort. I was just looking for people that looked like me.”
Hood was a part of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, which did not have a house like other sororities or fraternities. Members would have to rent space off campus to meet. According to Hood, this is still true for many Black organizations.
Despite setbacks, the LAC is still working to engage students on campus. They hosted a dinner with faculty, staff, students and affiliates of the Black community in February to spread awareness of the initiative. They are also working to start a student ambassador program.
Kalani Franklin, first-year graduate student in health administration and member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, attended the dinner.
“[Having the center] would mean having a space where I’m able to network and connect with other Black UGA students or even alumni, because we can all go no matter what grade or what program we’re in. We [could] network, connect, hang out, have fun and relate on a cultural level,” Franklin said.
According to Reed, the goal behind a Black cultural center is to provide Black UGA students with a home away from home, help them feel comfortable at their school and give them a sense of community. The LAC has hopes of increasing diversity at UGA and inspiring other affinity groups to advocate for their own space as well, much like the many students before them who fought for space at UGA.