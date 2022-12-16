Athens is a college town that has several amenities for students at the University of Georgia. Getting from place to place, however, can be difficult at times, as not everything is right around the corner.
For example, East Campus’ intramural fields are a 40 minute walk from North Campus Parking Deck. While having a car is an option, currently only 34% of students in the United States have cars on campus according to the U.S. News & World Report.
Buses may require a long wait, especially at night when only two or three routes are running. Some students may choose to go on long walks late at night back to where they live from downtown or elsewhere, or choose to pay for ridesharing services such as Uber or Lyft. But these options may bring up safety concerns.
This is where Designated Dawgs comes in; the non-profit volunteer organization gives free, non-judgmental rides to students. The organization often offers rides on Thursday and Friday nights from around 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. Students on campus volunteer and give rides to other students, ensuring they have a safe way home. The organization has operated at UGA since 2001 and is modeled after a similar service from Texas A&M University.
In order to provide a seamless process and allow students to get home safely by car, there are three student volunteer positions: driver, navigator, and dispatcher. Student volunteers are trained in all three positions to be efficient, and are prepared to help students get from point A to B as safely as possible.
This organization uses an app called TransLoc that works similar to Uber and Lyft. On this app, students give their location, request a ride and get updates on the location of the car and when expected pick-up time will be.
Designated Dawgs has a table set up most Thursday and Friday nights during the school year in downtown Athens, and gives away free pizza for students who download the app for safe ride homes from student volunteers.
Since this organization uses rental cars, the driver must be 21 years old or older. On most Thursday nights, drivers pick up a rental car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, pick up and drop off students at requested locations for free, and bring the rental cars to East Camping Parking Deck. On Friday nights, the cars are returned to Enterprise.
In each car ride, there is not only a driver, but a navigator who can help the driver focus. Navigators make sure all passengers are safe within the car and help give the driver directions.
Finally, the dispatcher’s main job is to keep track of who is volunteering to pick up and drop off students and the locations of volunteers and riders. The dispatcher works behind the scenes, giving the address of the requested drop off and pick up to the navigators, along with contacting the UGA student waiting for a ride with updates.
The organization is an affordable option for students, as Sydney Sanders, vice president of operations of Designated Dawgs, believes.
“We think it's so important that they'd be able to have a safe ride home. So I think it's important that our program is free, and any UGA student can access it,” Sanders said.
Overall, this organization has clearly made a positive impact on UGA’s campus as a whole. Members of this organization have reflected on how thankful the students are for simply getting a rideshare from their own peers.
“A lot of students are very grateful that we do what we do,” Taylor Talley, Designated Dawgs chief executive director, said. “Our students don't feel safe in Ubers and ride shares and they would walk home otherwise. We've also had a lot of people that aren't even downtown going out and don't feel comfortable walking home from their job or things like that. And so providing that transportation for them and then feeling comfortable under our care is really nice.”
Sanders agrees, reflecting on her experience as a Designated Dawg and meeting new people through it. “My favorite thing is that it provides me with the opportunity to meet so many different people. I work a lot with our volunteers so I get to meet all of them and work with them,” Sanders said.
Designated Dawgs is always open to any volunteers who would like to join the organization on campus. In order to get involved, more information can be found on the Designated Dawgs website.
“Our executive team is really devoted to the organization and its success … we really want people to see our mission and understand why we love the reason behind it,'' Talley said. “There's a lot of crime in Athens, and now [students] don't feel safe. We are just a very welcoming and open organization, anyone that wants to volunteer can and if you're not comfortable in a car, we find somewhere else where you can be comfortable just promoting our mission.”
Designated Dawgs is an organization that continues to grow on UGA’s campus, and frequently hosts percentage nights to support their efforts. Other student organizations will sponsor nights of ridesharing as well. These collaborations help the nonprofit earn donations and volunteers, and connect with other groups at UGA.