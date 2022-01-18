On Monday, organizations, performers and attendees gathered to remember and celebrate civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual Athens MLK Day Parade and Music Festival.
The parade hosted by the United Group of Artists Music Association and Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement began in front of the Morton Theatre, then headed towards North Jackson Street and ended back on West Washington Street.
During the parade, some participants shouted “the people united will never be defeated!” Both before and after the parade, musicians and bands including Tisa Praise, After Hours Band, the UGA Derbies Pep Band and The Good Grief Trio performed.
Parade participant and local visual artist Broderick Flanigan said it is important to give context to King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech and discuss the points of housing, education, dignity and fair working conditions.
Flanigan said it is crucial to recognize King’s goal of redistributing wealth and getting resources to Black communities who struggle with racial disparities.
“It is important for us to remember that part of his legacy that often gets overlooked. I'm looking forward to continuing that part of his legacy,” Flanigan said.
After the parade, a ceremony to honor local Black leaders took place on the stage in front of the theater. 2022 honorees included Hattie Thomas Whitehead, Linda Davis, Freda Scott Giles, Charles Knapper and Marion Stroud.
At The World Famous, live hip-hop was hosted by Quincy Brooks with DJ Slim. While, the Clarke Central High School Honors Chamber Strings ensemble performed at Little King’s Shuffle Club, along with a poem presented by the AADM Teen Social Justice club.
In 2016, Knowa Johnson and Mokah-Jasmine Johnson, co-founders of AADM and the Athens MLK Day Parade and Music Festival, began organizing events to promote diversity, inclusion and equity in the city.
“We have to know when and how to set our differences aside to come together as a community to uplift each other and to just unify as one. Even recently, with the UGA championship, you saw the community unify and everybody celebrated,” Mokah-Jasmine Johnson said. “That's our hope on MLK Day for everybody to set aside their differences and just celebrate humanity.”
Thomas Whitehead, parade participant, honoree and president of the Linnentown Project, said as she marched the parade, she started to remember marching in downtown Athens during the 1960s when it was a very different environment.
“The streets were all packed with people yelling and cussing and spitting on us,” Thomas Whitehead said. “I knew Athens could be better. Even though we were in a deep south segregated, I just knew this could be a better place to live.”
Linnentown, a Black neighborhood in Athens, was demolished in the 1960s and replaced by the University of Georgia housing buildings, Creswell, Brumby and Russell halls.
As a first descendant of Linnentown, Thomas Whitehead said the Linnentown Project intends to raise awareness of the former neighborhood’s existence in the community, like through the Linnentown resolution. While the Athens mayor and commission approved the resolution in February 2021, UGA still has not, according to Thomas Whitehead.
After AADM’s first rally in January 2016, Mokah-Jasmine Johnson said she realized the organization was more relevant than she thought. She said not just African Americans were having issues with discrimination but also people in the local LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities.
Mokah-Jasmine Johnson said minorities often feel uncomfortable and unwelcome coming to downtown Athens. So, on a day where King’s messages of inclusion are remembered, Mokah-Jasmine Johnson hopes members of marginalized communities can find belonging in Athens.
“I want to be able to come downtown one day and feel like ‘okay, I don't have to go to Atlanta to be able to feel welcomed.’” Mokah-Jasmine Johnson said. “I want to be able to come downtown and it's just very diverse and cultural.”