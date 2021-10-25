This weekend, over 1,800 runners participated in the annual AthHalf 5K and Half Marathon. A two-day affair, the 5K race occurred on Saturday, Oct. 23 and the half-marathon on Sunday, Oct. 24.
AthFest Educates hosts AthHalf as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization which supports music and arts education programs for K-12 youth in Athens-Clarke County. The organization has given away more than $532,000 in grants since it was founded, AthFest Educates media representative Rachel Allen said. AthFest Educates is in the process of tallying the total from this weekend’s race, according to Allen.
Saturday’s race
The 5K race started with a bang at 2:30 p.m. when the announcer and owner of Classic Race Services Carole Black yelled “Runners set … go!”
Runners from ages five to 77 made their way from The Classic Center through downtown and Athens’ historic Boulevard neighborhood. On Prince Street, the race began to round out before finishing in front of The Classic Center pavilion.
First place overall finisher Bradley Schramm ran at a pace of 5 minutes, 34 seconds per mile and finished with a time of 17:14. In second place, Stephen Hedden came behind Schramm with an 18:47 finishing time and James Stoltzfus in third place at 19:06.
“I thought the competition was a little closer so that was motivating me the whole time,” Schramm said. “I thought I could hear some footsteps from the guy right behind me.”
Before the race began, runners enjoyed live music from The Welfare Liners as well as a health and fitness expo featuring several vendors such as Fleet Feet and Athens Running Company.
Although the course is shorter than Sunday’s 13.1 miles, runners still breathed heavily as they crossed the finish line, exhausted as the afternoon sun beamed down on them. Once everyone was able to catch their breath, every participant was given a gift bag to reward them for their hard work.
Sunday’s half-marathon
Sunday’s half-marathon kicked off much earlier and colder with a 7:30 a.m. start time. Runners began in downtown Athens then headed into the historic neighborhoods of Boulevard, Normaltown and Cobbham. The route continued down Milledge Avenue and weaved through UGA’s campus with the finish line at Sanford Stadium.
Live music was scattered throughout the race course to help keep spirits high and encourage the runners to finish strong.
University of Georgia law student Emily Crowell said she felt like a true Athenian after finishing the race.
“I always hear you have to do the AthHalf if you want to be a local,” Crowell said.
Along the way, families, friends and volunteers gathered to cheer the runners on with coffee and posters in hand. One of the posters read: “Why do all the cute ones run away?”
After the race, participants celebrated their accomplishment by ringing UGA’s Chapel Bell, while others planned what they wanted to eat.
“I am hitting up Farm Cart for the first time. I hear the biscuits are amazing,” Meghan Olt, a doctoral student in the counseling and psychology program at UGA, said.
The accomplishment of finishing was cause for even more celebration for the runners whose first half-marathon was AthHalf like UGA junior Rachel Carlson.
“I'm so proud of myself,” Carlson said. “My favorite part was seeing my parents and friends come and support me along the way and getting to see everyone cheer. It was exciting.”
Correction: In a previous version of this article, the donation goal and the amount of money raised from this weekend’s races were stated incorrectly. The Red & Black regrets these errors and they have since been fixed.