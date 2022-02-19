This weekend, the Athens-Clarke County Library is hosting its fourth annual “Bling Your Prom” event. It marks the return of the event which was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Bling Your Prom” is a two-day event held on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19. At the event high schoolers in the Athens area are offered the chance to take home free formal wear for the upcoming prom season and other occasions.
Jen Schumann, the Athens Regional Library System’s teen services regional coordinator, said the event was initially established for low-income teens who couldn’t afford prom expenses. But as it progressed, the event began to offer formal wear for more occasions other than just prom.
The event gives high school students free access to a treasure trove of long and short dresses, skirts, suits, ties, button down shirts, trousers, dress shoes and jewelry, Schumann said. Such garments could be worn to semi-formal events, graduation, homecoming or even nice dinners.
The clothes available also represent a wide range of styles and eras. Madelyn English, a junior at Jackson County High School in Jefferson, Georgia, said this year’s event had “a great mix” of fashion offering up many “good options” for attendees.
A few members of the ACC Library Teen Volunteer Association seemed to gravitate toward more retro pieces, such as clip-on earrings, costume jewelry and green taffeta, Schumann said. To her, this demonstrated the versatility of the types of garments high schoolers may be interested in and are able to find at the event.
Every clothing piece at “Bling Your Prom” is donated by members of the Athens community. Donors range from local families or organizations to established businesses, including David’s Bridal, I Do, I Do Bridal Boutique, Alterations Express and St. Mary’s Auxiliary Thrift Store, Schumann said.
This year, the library secured close to 50 individual donations, each with multiple pieces, according to Schumann. Some donations are gently used, meaning there may be some signs of wear, but there are also brand new items that still have their tags attached.
Because of the generous donations this year, Schumann said the library should be able to accommodate more than 100 people over the course of the event.
English found out the event was taking place because her high school posted about it on Instagram, leading herself and a few friends to attend. Schumann said new additions to the event including music, pop-up changing rooms and even a selfie station were added this year to make the shopping experience feel more real and help people find items they enjoy.
Also because of the ongoing pandemic, Schumann and the ACC Library team made adjustments according to CDC guidelines to help keep attendees safe. Adjustments included tripling the size of their normal space to allow for social distancing and requiring masks are worn, Schumann said.
“I really feel like it’s a safe opportunity to get out, do a little shopping and have a good time,” Schumann said.
If there are any donations leftover after the event, Schumann hopes to take them and hold similar events at a few of the other county libraries in the Athens Regional Library System — something they have never done before.
While a library wouldn’t typically be a place associated with clothing, Shumann believes “Bling Your Prom” demonstrates how libraries exist simply to serve and meet the needs of the community.
“Yeah, we are books, we are information, we are those resources. But I think this is a really great way of saying to the community, our goal is to help you meet your needs and whatever those needs are, we can reasonably get in there and do something. That's what we're here for,” Schumann said.