Fake snow flurries flew through the air on Thursday night as a float designed by New Urban Forestry made its way down Washington Street during the annual Downtown Parade of Lights.
After not being able to be held last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the parade returned this year with over 45 participants ranging from local businesses to high school marching bands, with the theme being “A Super Hero Holiday.”
People of all ages gathered to mark what Cathy Padgett, community relations specialist for the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department, called the “unofficial start of the holiday season.”
Spectators lined the sides of the parade route, which began on Pulaski Street and ended on Thomas Street — a change from previous years due to the construction on Clayton Street — eagerly anticipating the parade’s start.
Padgett’s favorite part of the event is when the ACC Police motorcade rev their engines – signaling the beginning of the parade and instantly shifting the energy in the crowd.
This energy was evident as attendees loudly applauded at the sight of the parade marshals who followed the motorcade and Color Guard. Another change from previous years was the inclusion of an additional marshal.
Nurses Laura Breckenridge and Luke Duncan served as the marshals this year after being nominated by their colleagues at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Health Care System, respectively. Padgett said the choice to highlight healthcare workers stemmed from the theme and the department’s intention to honor essential workers during the pandemic.
Other parade participants also decided to celebrate the efforts of essential workers, such as Howard B. Stroud Elementary School which had teachers and staff members dressed in capes and domino masks and the Chase Street Elementary School Xplosive Step Team who thanked essential workers in their performance.
Sisters Ryan and Ragen Watkins are members of the step team and were excited to perform at a parade they attend every year as a family tradition. Ragen said it was “pretty cool” to thank essential workers, while Ryan said the theme was “very inspiring” and helped more people realize all that the workers do to help the community.
Continuing with the theme of praising essential workers, a notable float from the ACC Solid Waste Department featured a garbage truck wrapped in string lights, two participants in the front of the truck — one wearing a garment made of disposable face masks — and a sign on the truck’s side that said: “We are essential… and we are superheroes!” It was named the most original float of the night and even prompted a scream of support from one spectator who yelled, “yeah, solid waste” as it passed by.
Other parade participants went a more traditional route with their floats and performances. Renditions of classic holiday songs were played by high school marching bands and dancers from East Athens Educational Dance Center and the University of Georgia Club Dance Team performed to “Joy to the World” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” elevating the festive atmosphere.
Some spectators donned headwear to match the festive mood including reindeer antler headbands and Santa hats. Kids sat on the shoulders of adults to receive a better view of the parade participants and danced around to the brief musical performances. Even dogs were out to participate in the fanfare, their presence welcomed by attendees who stopped to pet them.
Once Santa arrived to address the crowd and light the tree at City Hall, all attention was given to “the man of the hour,” as an announcer called him. Accompanied by Sparkles the elf, Santa said he wished for peace and prosperity in the new year for all Athens residents before inviting the crowd to countdown to the tree lighting and make their own Christmas wish.
Kelly Medina, a freshman at UGA, said that the ending was her favorite part of the parade, while Anisha Koshy, a graduate student at UGA, said that she just loved “seeing the Athens community come together.”
Koshy said that UGA students are sometimes within a “bubble” of sorts in the town, but the parade provides them a chance to expand those horizons and see the town as a whole.
For Padgett, community is what the event is all about.
“That’s what’s so great about this parade — it’s all Athens and people just have a great time,” Padgett said.