The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Breakfast originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 has been transitioned to a virtual event, according to a statement from the University of Georgia’s Division of Marketing and Communications.
Described by UGA’s Office of Institutional Diversity as Athens’ “premier celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King [Jr.],” this event is put on by UGA in collaboration with the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government and the Clarke County School District.
This year’s event boasted the theme “The Power of the Dream: Footsteps of Courage.” Former president of Albany State University and author Arthur Dunning was set to be a guest speaker at the event.
2022 recipients of the President’s Fulfilling the Dream Award are Carl Miller, UGA associate director of admissions for access and inclusion Rosa Arroyo Driggers, CEO and executive producer of MEU Radio Athens Rick Dunn, associate professor and director of pharmaceutical health services, outcome and policy Henry Young and UGA student Kevin Nwogu.
Approximately 600 individuals from the UGA and Athens communities attend the event each year to celebrate and acknowledge the achievements and contributions of diverse members of the community, according to the UGA Office of Institutional Diversity’s website.
The in-person event was canceled and will be replaced by a virtual event. A pre-recorded video of the event will be released on the UGA Facebook page and Office of Institutional Diversity website on Monday, Jan. 17, which is also national Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
No reason was given for the cancellation of the in-person event, though the Office of Institutional Diversity states that transitioning to an online format was a difficult decision and reiterates their gratitude for the support from the UGA and Athens communities.