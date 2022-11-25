Editor's note: The Red & Black is a participant in this year's Parade of Lights.
As the season of turkey and dressing passes quickly, many people of Athens and surrounding areas are anticipating the transition to colorful lights, fresh hot chocolate and cultural holiday traditions.
Among the many seasonal traditions of Athens is the beloved Downtown Parade of Lights. The event is presented yearly by the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government and Athens Downtown Development Authority. This year’s parade will be held on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
This year’s theme is “An Out of this World Holiday.” Cathy Padgett, co-organizer of the event, is excited about the magic and fun that attendees and parade participants will enjoy.
“We have all kinds of entrants. We have marching bands, churches, cheerleading squads, groups from the University of Georgia…one float will even have a live band dressed like aliens,” Padgett said. “If you want to really see Athens, all you have to do is go downtown and watch the parade.”
The parade includes over 75 entrants, and anywhere between 8,000-10,000 spectators are expected to line up along Pulaski, Clayton, Thomas and Washington Streets to enjoy the parade and other festivities.
The entrants have the chance to win awards such as “Most Original Float” or “Best Use of Lights,” and the overall best float will receive the “Mayor’s Award.”
The parade route begins on Hancock Avenue and will include a traditional Christmas tree lighting at City Hall.
According to Padgett, it has been confirmed that a very special guest, Santa Claus, will be in attendance. Santa, with the help of his favorite elf, Sparkle, will have the honor of lighting the Christmas tree.
Padgett views the tradition of the Christmas tree lighting as the “unofficial” start of the Christmas season in Athens.
“This is that small town feel that everyone loves. People are having a great time watching, and people are having a great time while participating,” Padgett said. “Bring your inner child and really enjoy it.”
Alex Bond, co-organizer of the parade, said that there will be video uploaded of the parade within the following weeks for those who are not able to attend in person. It will be recorded and rebroadcast on the local government access channel, ACTV. This way, everyone can experience the fellowship that the parade brings.
“Our parade specifically focuses on lights and performance — it is not commercial. There will be companies with floats in the parade, but they all have some element that ties to the theme … they are not just there for the sake of drumming up business,” Bond said. “I like that we commit and stick to that mission. The parade really is a community event — and that’s nice.”
Both Bond and Padgett encourage those who plan on attending to visit the ACC Government website for important information on the parade route, road closings and parking guidelines.