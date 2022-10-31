The Georgia Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over the Florida Gators wasn’t the only big win for the University of Georgia this weekend. On Friday night, three UGA seniors beat Columbia University in the City of New York in NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl.”
Layla Parsa, a mechanical engineering major, Aidan Leahy, a history and public administration major and Elijah Odunade, a political science major, represented UGA and beat teams from 15 other universities.
According to an article from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, each student won $125,000 in scholarship money.
The show, hosted by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and brother Cooper Manning, features students representing 16 universities competing in a five-round, multi-subject trivia tournament. The show is a reboot of the original “College Quiz Bowl” which first aired on television in 1959, according to an article from The Red & Black.
Every competitor receives some tuition assistance from Capital One, who said on the show’s about page that they award a total of $1 million in scholarship money during the show to provide tuition assistance for all students participating.
Columbia University, an Ivy League institution in New York, won the trivia bowl’s first season that UGA did not compete in during 2021 but faltered against the Dawgs in season two.
Throughout the show’s ten episodes, the UGA trio beat the University of Florida, the University of Texas at Austin, Syracuse University, Pennsylvania State University and ultimately defeated Columbia University to take home the “College Bowl” trophy.
The semifinals and championship episodes aired back to back on Friday night on NBC, but can be streamed on Peacock.