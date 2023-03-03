The T.R.R Cobb House, a stately pink building with columns and green shutters, stands tall off of Prince Avenue in downtown Athens at the corner of Hill and Pope Streets. The building has been bustling with activity, not with school field trips and history buffs, but with specialists hard at work restoring each corner of the antebellum home.
The house, which has been moved to and from Stone Mountain, Georgia, is in the Greek revival style of mansions common in the Antebellum Period of the South. This period, from the end of the War of 1812 to the start of the American Civil War in 1861, is defined by the conflicting ideas about government and slavery that culminated in the Civil War.
Of the four major antebellum house museums in Athens, the T.R.R. Cobb House has one of the most well-known connections to the South’s tainted past. The house is named for its former owner, Thomas Reade Rootes Cobb, a Confederate general killed in the Civil War, who co-founded the University of Georgia law school and helped codify Georgia state law.
Cobb supported the institution of slavery, and the house was inhabited by his family and at least 29 documented enslaved people.
The historic homes left behind from the antebellum period are often tied strongly to the Confederacy and now grapple with how to accurately represent their past while funding preservation efforts as museums.
Grappling with history
In 2022 at the T.R.R Cobb House, preservation specialists lined the floor of one of the front parlors, laying strips of carpet manufactured and imported directly from England. The fifth-generation carpet installers from Ohio had traveled to Athens just for this task. They spent two weeks hand-stitching strips of carpet together, just as it would have been done in the 1830s when the house was built.
In the dining room, a team of experts prepared to install reproduced period-accurate 1850s wallpaper. They had conversed and prepared for this day, but this was the first time they had met face-to-face. Each person was from a different state — California, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. All of them are leaders in historical research and artisanship.
Outside, another team was hard at work measuring windows. Each one bears different dimensions and unique details. The team was sure to note each specific measurement and to order enough Southern, not Western, heart of pine to tailor-make window frames sturdy enough to withstand hot Georgia summers and frigid winter months.
It is this detailed craftsmanship, ornate furnishings and monumental architecture that has sparked the interest of the tourism industry throughout the American South. Athens is the northern gateway of the Georgia Antebellum Trail, “a 100-mile trek through seven historic communities that escaped Sherman’s burning march through Georgia, '' according to the trail’s official website.
But not all aspects of the South’s past are seen as endearing by the public. In recent years, there have been increasing efforts to remove monuments honoring the American Confederacy. This movement caught significant traction in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, which brought America’s long legacy of racism into public consciousness.
In the years of 2020 and 2021, roughly 230 Confederate monuments were removed or renamed, as reported by CNN. In 2020, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission approved the removal of a Confederate monument from Broad Street. This was a victory for the Athens-Anti Discrimination Movement, who had advocated for the monument's removal as early as 2017.
However, for many in the antebellum house museum industry, addressing the Confederacy and legacy of slavery has been a matter of importance and a source of difficulty long before 2020.
Sam Thomas has been a curator at the T.R.R. Cobb House since it opened to the public as a house museum in 2007. At its inception as a historic property operated by the Watson-Brown Foundation, the idea was “to just put period furniture in the house and open it up as a house museum,” Thomas said.
However, Thomas said that the museum has become more strategic with what pieces they present and how they interpret the house’s story.
“We don't want the people talked about here just being iconic individuals,” Thomas said. “Instead of just opening the place and talking about Tom Cobb, we want the whole story… and that means that we had to do and still are doing research on the women in the family [and] lots of research on the enslaved [people].”
Plans for an exhibit on the house’s enslaved population have been in the works since 2016. Current findings from ledgers, newspapers and personal ephemera of the family have culminated into biographical sketches detailing all that is known about 29 individuals connected to the Cobbs.
Telling the whole story
Other Athens museums are making similar efforts. Didi Dunphy, program and facility supervisor at the Lyndon House Arts Center, has overseen recent changes at the Ware-Lyndon House museum.
Named for the prominent doctors Edward Ware and Edward Lyndon, whose families occupied the house before and after the Civil War, respectively, the house was tended to by roughly 11-19 enslaved people between 1850 and 1860.
When opened as a museum, the house told the story of the Ware and Lyndon families and general Athens history through the collection of a local antique dealer.
“It was full of ephemera from one person's collection,” Dunphy said. “It didn't provide the full story of this house.”
In 2019, Dunphy and two interns started a three-year research project.
“[The goal was] to bring the full story of all … the people who inhabited this space into this house,” Dunphy said. “And … [to] include the people who were purchased, brought here, [and] forced to labor on this property.”
The result of this effort is a new exhibit charting the legacy of two Black families linked to the Ware family.
Though many antebellum house museums are embracing more holistic interpretations of history, they are still plagued by misconceptions.
Caitlin Short, information specialist at the Church-Waddel-Brumby house and the Historic Athens Welcome Center, has met many guests “looking for that stereotypical Tara,” the fictional Georgia plantation from the film “Gone with the Wind.”
Despite her and interns’ efforts to accurately represent the past, Short feels that guests don’t always walk away with the right idea.
“Because people are looking for that romanticize[d] period of history, [they] are probably going to enjoy Callaway Plantation more than they're going to enjoy a place like the Church-Waddel-Brumby house or the T.R.R. Cobb House,” Short said.
Dunphy also said that the Ware-Lyndon house primarily attracts older visitors. Similarly, at the T.R.R. Cobb House, primarily older adults and school children on field trips visit.
For young and middle-aged adults, interest in house museums is mixed.
Athens resident Mark Paolini passes the Church-Waddel-Brumby house to catch the bus. However, he feels more drawn to other museums.
"I like museums … like the Georgia Museum of Art, I've been there a bunch of times,” Paolini said. “As for house museums, I really don't have an opinion."
Jackson and Lillie Pardue, younger residents in Athens, view local house museums positively.
“It’s a great way to show history, the way the world has been, and the way that things have changed over the years and decades,” Jackson Pardue said.
However, they are not motivated to visit any of the museums in Athens because growing up, their families didn’t visit them.
Funding preservation efforts
The Watson-Brown Foundation funds the preservation of the T.R.R. Cobb House as a museum open to the public. The foundation aims to improve education in the South through historic preservation, scholarships and school funding.
“[The T.R.R. Cobb House is] very unique,” Thomas said. “Most museums are dependent on the public. We are not because we are owned by a foundation that is well endowed.”
Other museums struggle for funding. For museums whose properties are owned by local governments, such as the Ware-Lyndon House and the Church-Waddel-Brumby house, government support is only as expansive as city budgets allow, according to Thomas.
The Ware-Lyndon house receives support from the Athens-Clarke County Central Services department as part of the funding for the Lyndon House Arts Center.
According to Short, the Church-Waddel Brumby House receives funding as a combined house museum and welcome center from the hotel/motel tax shared by the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
However, the government primarily funds only the basic needs of a museum. This rarely includes new collections or research.
“If I want to do anything special … I have to raise the money,” Dunphy said.
For example, three outside grants are funding a new exhibit in the Ware-Lyndon House that focuses on African American history.
“Curators at almost every museum in the country spend half their time gathering collections,” Thomas said. “The other half …is spent researching and raising money for those collections.”
Ashleigh Oatts, the education coordinator at the T.R.R. Cobb House, knows this from experience.
“[At] the previous job that I came from, we struggled daily just to bring in enough people to stay open,” Oatts said.
During her time at other historical sites, Oatts has seen museums struggle to physically maintain historic properties. Government funds for state and county-owned museums are usually the first targeted during budget cuts, Oatts said, forcing most museums to pick the cheapest options in restoration.
They must also work to bring in more visitors, a difficult task when interpreting a sharply debated period of history. Museums risk either offending Confederate sympathizers or those condemning the South’s history.
“It's… like walking a tightrope,” Oatts said.
Oatts feels more able to interpret the past truthfully, working for the privately funded Cobb house.
“I don't have to worry [about ] ‘if I anger you, you're gonna go tell your friends to not come here,’ and then we're not going to get that money,”Oatts said. “As long as I tell them the truth about why we have that [Confederate] flag, it's okay if I angered them or frustrate them.”
As times change, these historic houses remain, often due to extensive preservation efforts despite small budgets. For antebellum house museums in Athens, historians must face these challenges while educating the community on every side of the history of the homes and their inhabitants.