The 41st annual Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium has been postponed to September 18-19 to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from event director Ashley Traviesco.
The decision was made in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to postpone gatherings of over 50 people for the next eight weeks, along with Athens-Clarke County's restriction against public gatherings of 10 or more people and USA Cycling’s suspension of event permits through May 3, according to the release.
The AOC Twilight weekend, which would’ve included competitive and noncompetitive cycling events and a 5K run, was originally scheduled for April 24-25.
“We had hoped to continue with a spring date, knowing how important this event is to both the local community and to the national and international cycling community,” Traviesco said. “We were optimistically hoping circumstances might change prior to our target announcement date of April 6, but it is evident this will not happen.”
Traviesco stated in the release that the early season of racing has been "decimated," though her team is working closely with the USA CRITS organization to revive a late season series of criteriums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.