Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, electronic devices have played a larger role in many students’ academic careers. Professors have noticed it has become increasingly more convenient for students to type notes on their laptops during class instead of handwriting them.
Amanda Tipton, a Japanese language teaching assistant at the University of Georgia, believes electronics pose a big distraction for students and should not be allowed in classrooms. Tipton only allows students to use a tablet if they have an electronic textbook – no phones or computers.
“Technology has a huge impact on our brains. I think computers have tricked us into thinking that they're smarter than we are. Students tend to not realize that they have their own brains and their own skills,” Tipton said
Many professors argue that students retain information better when handwriting notes rather than typing them. Tipton also feels there is no point in typing out every single word the professor says.
“If you're typing up every word the teacher says, you're not actually processing any of the information and you're not putting it in your own words. You're keeping it in the professor's words. And at that point, you might as well just be reading directly from the textbook,” Tipton said
Although electronics may be distracting for students, they can also aid learning. Professors are able to upload content online, helping students stay on track if they need to miss class. This is something Albert Dixon, a professor in the English department, thinks is beneficial.
“The nice thing too is if a student gets sick with COVID, or another illness, there's a record of everything. It's not the same as being in class, but all the information they have to know is going to be written down and available to them online,” Dixon said
Some students find it difficult to pay attention in a class where the professor doesn’t give an engaging lecture or an opportunity for them to talk with other students about the class material. Dixon thinks sometimes the teacher is at fault if students aren’t engaged with a lecture.
“Some teachers don't engage their students and that's not the student's fault — it’s the teacher's job. I've had classes already this semester where every single kid in the class talks, and that's awesome,” Dixon said. “Once you start off the beginning of the semester that way, you've created kind of this atmosphere where engagement is expected.”
When classes were moved entirely online because of COVID-19, Dixon said students got so used to getting all of their course content virtually that when hybrid online and in-person classes were given as options, many stopped coming to class. This made them fall behind and become less motivated to succeed.
“Even if you're checking your courses online, but you're not going [to class], you're more likely to just kind of forget to do your assignments,” Dixon said.
The debate over technology as a distraction in the classroom will continue, especially as methods for note taking develop and evolve over time. Even so, it is up to the individual instructor if they will allow device usage or if they will require students to take notes by hand.