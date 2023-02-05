Growing up as a Black history buff, I appreciated photos more than abstract and ‘confusing’ artwork. But after studying photography, I learned that photos are just another form of art. With this new realization I began to wonder: What is art?
In 2012, the Georgia Museum of Art received 100 pieces by African American artists leading the museum in a new direction to portray “an inclusive canon of American art,” according to the museum’s website.
On a recent trip to the gallery, the most thought-provoking piece of art I saw was one I wouldn’t have considered art at all before. In the gallery dedicated to Georgia art and craftsmanship, there are regular daily objects: baskets, chairs, bed posts and a kitchen baker’s cabinet.
The baker’s cabinet was made by a possibly former enslaved man, Hillard L. Edwards, for his wife circa 1908. It’s made of scrap wood and elements that are easy to find for a stoneyard worker at the turn of the century. It’s ruggedness displays the piece's necessity and the maker’s resourcefulness.
The wear and tear on the surfaces gave it a uniquely human touch. It reminds me of cutting boards, counter tops and days in the kitchen baking with my great aunt during the holidays. It represents home, love and perseverance.
Works like these show me the necessity of art. While not always as grounded in reality as a photo, art can transcend reality and time. Art is transformational, resourceful, colorful, emotional, representative and a necessity; African American art is everything.