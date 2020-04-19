Even though elementary school art teacher Roslyn Acosta is unable to see her students in class every day, she wants them to know that their art can be powerful too.
Acosta teaches art in Gwinnett County at Kanoheda Elementary School. For the past 30 years, her days have been filled with the chatter and creativity of students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Now, she is sheltering-in-place in Athens’ Normaltown neighborhood with her son and his girlfriend.
Gwinnett County Public Schools moved from in-class to digital learning on March 16, 2020 due to mounting concerns of COVID-19, and classes have been held online since. On April 1, 2020, Governor Kemp signed an executive order to close all public elementary and secondary schools through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
When Acosta’s daughter became one of 10 Atlanta-area artists commissioned by Atlanta nonprofit organization Living Walls to paint a 4-foot-by-2-foot COVID-19 themed mural and hang it outside their home, Acosta decided to make her own as well.
Living Walls promotes the use of intentional street art to bring activism to public spaces and evoke social change. The organization has worked with local artists to facilitate over 100 public murals in Atlanta’s metropolitan area.
In response to COVID-19, Living Walls created Signs of Solidarity, or #SignsOfSolidarityATL, a project that uses art to spread positive messages in public spaces with the goal of letting people know they are not alone in fear, isolation, anxiety or other struggles during this time.
As part of Signs of Solidarity, Living Walls commissioned artists to create an inspiring banner and hang it at their place of residence or a nearby public space. Through a Facebook post on March 23, 2020, the organization invited the public to get involved.
Acosta responded by spending two days painting her own mural in her driveway and hanging it outside her family’s home on Holman Avenue.
“I hope when people drive by it’s bright and colorful and they see the message,” Acosta said.
Her mural is meant to share an inspiring message with the community, and Acosta wants her students to know that their art can inspire change as well.
Finding a voice
While Acosta has been teaching classrooms of students for 30 years, teaching digitally is “totally new” for her. Acosta has shifted to recording art lessons in her home, wearing a shirt that reads “Some people only dream of meeting their favorite artists. I teach mine.”
According to April 2020 data from K-12 education news organization Education Week, 30 states, three U.S. territories and the District of Columbia have ordered or recommended the closure of school buildings for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. As of press time, around 55.1 million students have been affected by school closures due to COVID-19.
Kanoheda Elementary School’s approximate 900 students are part of the statistic.
Part of the new challenge of creating remote classes for art teachers is that not all students have access to specific art materials, Acosta said. She realizes that her students likely will not be able to paint a large mural on cloth-like her own.
Instead, she plans to emphasize the idea that art can give a voice to both the artist and community. With whatever materials they have available, she will ask students to create a small piece of inspiring artwork to hang in a street-facing window at home.
Even with limited supplies and a non-traditional classroom, Acosta hopes to prepare her students to have a powerful voice in light of the circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.