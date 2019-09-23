One of the many purposes of art is to be evocative, or as Ellen Roberts, a senior drawing and painting major at the University of Georgia would say, to provoke new ideas. From the perspective of such a creative-minded individual, emotions or ideas derived from art would not diverge far from passion and enlightenment. This deep and penetrating understanding of art however is not universal, and non-creative individuals, might even be daunting.
When the general public indicates the unspoken divide between arts and sciences, it’s often blamed on the modern surge of STEM and the hyper encouragement of academia. Roberts instead looks at the divergence from a different perspective, implying to non-creatives, the complexities of art are just as confusing as calculus or chemistry.
“That’s a big problem in museums and curations and the bigger art world,” Roberts said. “Even if there is text on the walls, it’s written so obtusely that if someone doesn’t know the curator or artist they’re referencing it won’t mean anything to them.”
Roberts believes this lack of information stimulates much of the current distaste toward modern art.
John Roche, an exiting senior at the Lamar Dodd School of Art, agreed with Roberts’ assessment of abstract work and said stereotypes surrounding artists and their work result in misleading notions about art.
“I think generally the general public is mostly just confused about artists,” Roche said. “[The artist] has thought so much about what truth is, and what expression means … that they [the artist] simply lost touch with reality.”
Melding the world between art and science
The divide between the worlds of art and science was apparent to Roberts from as early as elementary school. She attended a private school which heavily emphasized the arts, but said she noticed the discrepancies in funding between the art and other academically-driven subjects.
Roberts was first drawn to the biological sciences, specifically anatomy and physiology, after taking anatomy in high school and visiting cadaver laboratories.
Despite this appreciation for science, Roberts is currently a drawing and painting major at the Lamar Dodd School of Art. While she considered pursuing scientific illustration, she was worried the combination of both passions — science and art — might deter her.
A highly versatile major, drawing and painting allows Roberts to incorporate a vast amount of media into her work through which she indulges in her scientific passions while perfecting skills in her preferred method of hands-on studio art. Her ability to understand and appreciate both art and science enables the creation of truly exquisite pieces.
“Since I work with visual stuff as opposed to writing down chemical equations, I’ve been looking at people through bonds and the way things connect,” Roberts said.
Roche describes Roberts’ art as bold and symbolic, incorporating gestural brush work which yields an improvisational style. He met Roberts over the course of a two-month study abroad trip to Italy in summer 2019, and has since witnessed her progression as an artist.
“Conceptually she is very attuned to academic painting techniques,” Roche said. “[She] adds her own abstract and improvisational style to set her paintings apart from the rest.”
While she prefers the majority of her art to revolve around her thoughts at any given time, Roberts is adamant her work is accessible to non-creative individuals. She believes different individuals approach understanding in various ways, depending on what they are inclined to participate in, whether it be research, history, writing or visual art.
Roberts’ overall goal is to create works in which anyone can interpret and create their own feelings towards.
This can be done, Roberts said, by limiting the use of artist jargon.
By being intentional about promoting an understanding of her art from an eclectic body of viewers, Roberts wants to avoid limiting the understanding of art to a singular definition. She strives to let her viewers reach their own conclusions and to promote the education of non-creatives in order to reveal the beauty of art rather than allowing it to become constraining and frustrating.
