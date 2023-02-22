On Feb. 22, Christians of many denominations will observe Ash Wednesday with a cross of ash on their foreheads, marking the beginning of the season of Lent.
Ash Wednesday is a day of repentance of sin, symbolized by the ashes, a tradition with roots in the Biblical age. The ashes come from the burning of the previous year’s Palm Sunday palms and are meant “to symbolize the dust from which God made us,” according to Catholic Online.
Those who observe Ash Wednesday attend a church service, where the ashes are put on their forehead in the shape of a cross. The pastor or priest will say either “remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” or “repent and believe in the Gospel,” as they apply the ashes.
There is no requirement to keep the ashes on for any given amount of time, but many Christians choose to leave the symbol on all day.
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Thursday, which will be April 6 this year, three days before Easter and one day before Good Friday – the day Jesus was crucified.
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops describes Lent as a period of preparation to celebrate the Lord's resurrection at Easter. It is celebrated predominantly by Catholics, but Christians of other denominations such as Lutherans and Methodists participate as well.
Lent is 40 days, not including Sundays, to parallel Jesus’ time in the desert preparing for his public ministry while being tempted by Satan each day, as described in the Gospel of Matthew.
According to the USCCB, the number 40 is used throughout the Bible to indicate “a time of testing, trial, penance, purification and renewal.” Similarly, the flood in the story of Noah’s Ark lasted 40 days and 40 nights.
Lent is a season of prayer, fasting and almsgiving. Typically, observers give something up for the season, while others choose to adopt a habit. The point is to seek closeness with God through sacrifice.
Additionally, on Fridays, participating Christians ages 14 and older are encouraged to abstain from eating meat. Fish is not considered meat, so many participants choose to eat fish on the Fridays of Lent.
Fasting is a means of preparation and cleansing. It is meant to help those who observe the season of Lent to avoid sin, serve penance for the Friday Jesus was crucified, prepare their souls for Jesus’ resurrection on Easter and practice self-discipline. Traditionally, on Ash Wednesday, Catholics ages 18-59 will fast.
Ash Wednesday is not one of the six holy days of obligation in the Catholic Church, but is also one of the most heavily attended non-Sunday masses, according to Britannica.
The Catholic Church is universal, meaning that the same mass is celebrated by all 1.3 billion Catholics across the world, with the only difference being the homily given by the priest. The Ash Wednesday Gospel reading emphasizes the importance of humility in one’s faith.
Ash Wednesday is preceded by Mardi Gras, also known as Shrove Tuesday or Fat Tuesday. Mardi Gras has its roots in France, where all of the fats in the home would be used before Lent in preparation for fasting, according to Britannica.
Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Tuesday includes the traditions of setting Lent plans in place, burning palms and eating pancakes and other sweets before fasting. The most famous Mardi Gras celebration is in New Orleans.