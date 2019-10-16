The University of Georgia (Athens) chapter of Asha for Education will host UGA Garba, a night of dancing and socializing to celebrate Navaratri, a Hindu festival celebrated every autumn.
Garba is a Hindu cultural dance originating from the Indian state of Gujarat. While it’s usually performed during Navaratri to celebrate the Indian goddess Durga, it’s also danced during other occasions such as weddings and casual parties. Navaratri, which means “nine nights,” occurs over the course of nine evenings and is celebrated near harvest season. This year, it was celebrated from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8.
During the event, attendees can learn the steps to garba, take pictures in a photobooth and enjoy Indian food such as samosas and chili paneer. Asha caters two big dishes from Decatur, and members also make food such as lassi, an Indian sweet drink.At the end of the night, there will be a prayer and a Bollywood open dance floor.
“Not only does it allow people of my culture to celebrate this event away from home, but it also allows new students ... to learn a little more about our culture and really immerse themselves in it through this dance,” co-president Madhuree Patel, a senior majoring in finance and international business, said.
The event is hosted by Asha for Education, an international nonprofit which raises funds to improve education for underprivileged children in India. In Athens and at UGA, it hosts fundraisers, bake sales and other events to raise money for various organizations in India such as a project that provides wheelchair accessible school buses to young students who are disabled.
Patel said the club also raises funds for various programs which support institutions and teachers that assist children who are behind in their learning.
The UGA Indian Cultural Exchange and Indian Student Association are co-sponsoring the event. A decorations committee within Asha made the decorations, which include kites, curtains, saris and other colorful items. This year, co-president of UGA Asha Riti Desai, a junior majoring in biology, said they are expecting at least 300 attendees.
“Even if you’re out of your comfort zone, it’s such an open and welcoming environment,” Desai said. “We’re willing to teach you and we’re willing to let you become a part of our culture in that one night.”
