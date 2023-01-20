This Sunday, Jan. 22, the Lunar New Year will begin with the rabbit as this year’s zodiac animal. Homes of those who celebrate will be filled with blessings and joy, yet many individuals will bring their traditions from home to the University of Georgia.
From blessings exchanged for the new year filled with happiness and hope, to huge family dinners, the Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in many cultures.
“[Lunar New Year is] just spending time with the people who are closest to you, whether that's your family or your close friends or significant others,” said KyAn Hoang, UGA Asian American Student Association event director. “If you had a bad year, just put it behind you and then start a new year that is hopeful.”
This year, Lunars will be decorated with rabbits, symbolizing luck.
“Generally, if you're born in the year of the rabbit, it's basically your time to shine,” AASA member Samantha Chiu said.
Many prepare for the holiday and the new year by cleaning, doing laundry, cutting their hair and sweeping the floors.
“So when you get into the new year, it's all clean, making sure no dirt is left behind from the last year,” Chiu said.
The new year is already hopeful for AASA with their planned annual Lunars event which will be held on Feb. 11.
The event will showcase skits, singing, traditional Chinese dancing, line dancing and the final act: a fashion show. AASA encourages all cultures to sign up to walk in the show, which will feature traditional attire.
“[The fashion show will] showcase all of the different ethnicities and Asian culture that we can celebrate here at UGA,” Chiu said. “Some people won't be able to go home to celebrate [so] they'll have our show as a way to celebrate their culture and see other cultures as well.”
The event is funded by many sponsors and local businesses, and families, friends and Asian American clubs from other schools and beyond are invited to join.
“I think that Lunars is really special to people our age who maybe don't have as much as some of us do. Some of us don't have that connection back to our families,” AASA event director Jennifer Xia said. “I feel proud that I can bring the show to life and share a culture that maybe I have been a little bit more disconnected [from] since I've been in this country for so long.”
More information on the AASA’s Lunars celebration can be found on their Instagram account, @uga_aasa.