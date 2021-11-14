At the Alpha Sigma Rho table, members take a photo next to sorority's painted banner before the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Night Market begins at 7 p.m. at Tate Plaza on Nov. 13. The APIDA Night Market, presented by the Asian American Student Assocation, saw 13 Asian American student organizations offer food, activities, and musical performances throughout the evening. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer)