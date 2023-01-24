At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix

People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
When the 68-year-old lived in Athens, she would bring her daughter out to Georgia Square every weekend. They’d have so much fun together. It doesn’t look like it did back then, but there’s merit in its sentimental value for her.
“I just don’t want to see it go,” Osley said.
Last January, the news first broke that plans were filed to redevelop the mall. Both community members and county officials weighed in on this, and after multiple revisions of the plans and a change in the group submitting them, the time has finally come for a decision to be made.
In December 2022, a final plan to turn the mall into a mixed-use property complete with residential units, a greenspace and new retail area was recommended for approval by the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission. Out of the mall’s current 670,000-plus square feet, only around 294,000 square feet would remain. Athens’ Mayor and Commission will vote on the plan on Feb. 7.
Jeanet Padilla, assistant manager of the mall’s Hibbett Sports, isn’t exactly sure what’s going on. For a while now, rumors about the mall shutting down have made their way to her. Recently, a UPS worker told her the property will be like Atlanta’s Atlantic Station when it’s done. All she knows is when she tells people where she works, they can hardly believe it.
“The mall? I thought that was closed down?” they’ll say, to which she replies, “No, we’re still there.”
Surviving or thriving?
It’s not exactly a secret that malls have been struggling to survive in the face of consumers’ changing shopping preferences. As people turn more and more to buying online, brick-and-mortar stores have taken a hit. The effects of this are perhaps nowhere better seen than at regional malls, which may not benefit from the draw of a big city to entice people.
Georgia Square opened on Feb. 11, 1981, as the first regional mall in northeast Georgia. It notably drove several retailers away from downtown Athens with some believing it to have almost “killed” the area. Eventually, downtown was rebranded with smaller, locally-owned shops, music venues and restaurants, while the mall served as the prime shopping destination for Athens-Clarke and surrounding counties.
The shining stars of the mall — its four anchor or department stores — were Sears, J.C. Penney, Macy’s and Belk, and over the years, it’s enjoyed the company of brands like Radio Shack, Pizza Hut, American Eagle, GAP and Victoria’s Secret.
Above all, however, Georgia Square was a social place. People could — and would — spend hours there shopping, eating and hanging out. Certain holidays could also be marked at the mall. During Christmastime, Santa appeared for photos, and on New Year’s Eve, a fireworks show took place. There was even a movie theater around the back.
But somewhere along the way, things changed. The theater closed in 2015. Macy’s in 2017, Sears in 2019 and the next year, J.C. Penney. While more stores followed suit, so did the people frequenting them.
‘Something to nothing’
Today, Belk is the lone department store and only two restaurants are open in the food court. The theater’s parking lot has been converted into a recycling center. And, there wasn’t even a Santa to take photos in December, employee Kayla Hutchins said.
Hutchins is a patient care coordinator at Georgia Hearing Aid Factory Outlet and began working at the mall in July 2022. Growing up in Loganville, Georgia, she said there weren’t many options for shopping nearby — it was either Georgia Square or Mall of Georgia in Buford, Georgia. Seeing a mall she used to visit “slowly going” just makes her sad.
“Some days when I’m here by myself … I will not talk to a single person,” Hutchins said.
And she’s not alone, as this same experience is shared by countless other workers in the mall.
Kyla Woods, a manager at athletic headwear store Lids, said while business may pick up on the weekends, she might see around five customers a day during the weekday. Maybe only one if it’s a Monday or Tuesday.
Foot Locker, a store that was there when the mall first opened, used to be across the way from Lids but closed a few weeks ago. Woods said witnessing this was a kind of “heartbreak” because the employees had become good friends.
Wings of the mall build bonds, Woods said. The people working in a wing say good morning to each other, exchange phone numbers and look out for one another. She said the mall used to create that kind of dynamic between people — it used to bring joy.
“It was a place to see everybody in,” Woods said.
Now, she feels the opposite. Woods has been at the mall for seven years and said it’s run its course. She refuses to hold on to the past, no matter how upsetting the thought of Lids closing its doors might be.
“I just keep thinking about how I watched this store go from something to nothing,” Woods said.
No way out
While some are asking how long the inevitable should be delayed, others want the mall to fight to stay alive.
For the rest of the month, Retro Age Games is offering a 30% sale on items storewide. What’s the special occasion? Nothing, it’s a “please please please come and support … so we can stick around another year,” sale, according to a Facebook post on Jan. 21.
Walking through the mall, there’s no shortage of stores advertising their sales. Another Facebook post from the game store on Jan. 22 acknowledged that while business has dwindled and the mall is “way, way, WAY past its prime,” people shouldn’t give up on it. The central location, ample parking and low rent are rattled off as some of the reasons not to.
At Jet Cuts, a newly-opened barber shop in the mall, ways to save Georgia Square bounce between clients and barbers.
The mall needs more attractions! A Dave & Buster’s might do it! Look at Atlanta! It just needs to get its “oomph” back, barber Renaco Drake said.
But even those in the shop readily admit they’d rather go elsewhere to shop. Still, redevelopment just doesn’t seem like the best way to solve the issue to them.
Some wonder if the mall’s demise is just a sign of the times, or something else. Atlanta Highway is congested and a lot of stores moved to the Oconee Connector. Not to mention, the pandemic’s hand in changing everything. Maybe these are simply extenuating circumstances.
If the redevelopment plan passes, the mall that people have come to know will be no longer. Whether that’s a long time coming or too soon depends on who’s asked.
Despite the plan’s vote fast approaching, many employees at the mall said they haven’t heard about what will happen to the stores. There’s conflicting information — some think only half of the mall will be demolished while the other half will be safe. Others think only the middle of the mall will be preserved. Many are tight-lipped about whether their stores have anything in the works should demolition come.
The mall’s management declined to speak to The Red & Black about the mall’s future.
A saving grace
“Community and family activities are the heartbeat of Georgia Square Mall,” reads an old “About the Mall” page on the mall’s website.
Even in the midst of darkened storefronts and empty kiosks, this rhythm can still be heard. Parents watch their kids learn taekwondo, while older people gather to play bridge. Refuge from a thunderstorm is sought in the enclosed space and beelines are made for Great American Cookies. A man does his hour-long routine of laps around the mall, just as he’s done many times since he retired five years ago. Duos and trios of people eat across from each other and make conversation in the food court.
It’s hard to picture where the hodgepodge mall will be at the end of this year, but for now, it’s still standing. And next month, when it celebrates its 42nd anniversary, people will gather, people will walk, and, yes, some will even shop.