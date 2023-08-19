After two years of construction, Athena Studios, the first sound-stage development in Athens, is now open for business, ready to accommodate productions of any scale.
The $60 million project with 200,000 square feet and a 150,000 square foot expansion to come offers four stages, support space with offices and more.
Located at 900 Athena Drive, the 45-acre campus houses cutting-edge technology, making it an attractive destination for major studios, University of Georgia students and independent filmmakers.
A State-of-the-Art Facility for UGA Film Students
Athena Studios is set to revolutionize film education with a state-of-the-art film production facility exclusively dedicated to training UGA and Georgia Film Academy students. This impressive purpose-built facility spans 14,600 square feet and was inaugurated on November 4th, 2022, providing a substantial upgrade from the students' previous 2,000 square-foot space. Equipped with a spacious backlot, production offices and support areas, Athena Studios is poised to elevate the filmmaking experience for aspiring filmmakers.
Despite the challenges posed by ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Athena Studios has already made a significant impact on the local film community. The indie feature film "American Deadbolt" is thriving within the facility, showcasing Athens and UGA-based talent both in front of and behind the camera.
Taylor Potter, the Managing Director of Studio Operations and Executive Director of Grady's MFA in Film, TV and Digital Media, emphasizes that this focus on local talent has been one of the guiding principles for the studio.
According to Potter, fostering and honing the creative atmosphere in Athens has always been an integral part of Athena Studios’s mission. The studio is committed to educating not only the current generation but also future generations of local filmmakers, nurturing their skills and potential.
Athena Studios’s dedication to providing hands-on experience is evident through projects like the maymester course documentary "When The Dogs Left," led by Professor James Hamilton, Head of the Entertainment Media Studies Department and the Director of the New Media Institute at University of Georgia. The studio goes the extra mile by paying students and offering IMDb credits for their work on select projects, ensuring they gain practical skills and a valuable head start in their careers.
“This is a great way to get that experiential learning to get paid so you can afford the move, and to get your names in the credits. So that when you get out to Los Angeles or New York or wherever you're going, you have a robust resume, you have hands-on experience, you have contacts and you have stories you can tell,” Potter said.
The studio's environment, as described by Potter, is “brimming with energy and creative productivity,” with students often spending time in the lobby area, working on homework, having meetings about their films, storyboarding or completing other tasks.
By investing in cutting-edge facilities like Athena Studios, UGA is nurturing a thriving film community in Georgia. The abundance of local facilities and opportunities means that students no longer need to leave the state to pursue their dreams in the film industry, contributing to its vibrant growth within the region.
Athena Studios and Athens: A Perfect Match
In a Q&A session on the company's website, CEO Joel Harber expresses excitement about Athena Studios's potential impact on Athens's local economy and Georgia's film and TV industry. Leveraging Georgia's generous film tax incentives, the studio aims to strengthen the thriving film production landscape in the state.
Harber's dedication to continuous production, collaboration with International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union members and independent productions supports the local workforce and empowers Georgia's film industry.
Harber highlights the seamless fit between Athena Studios and Athens, citing the city's vibrant arts and entertainment scene, rich cultural heritage and abundant hotels as ideal for cast and crew. Athens's amenities facilitate all aspects of film production, from scripting to talent hiring and filming, without the need to travel elsewhere.
With a talented local workforce, supportive community and state-of-the-art facilities, Harber is confident that Athens is poised to become a thriving hub for the film and television industry.
"We have a new facility, the right partners and a great community. It's all right here," Harber said.
Athena Studios's presence signifies more than a production facility — it symbolizes a beacon of growth and opportunity for UGA students, the local community and Georgia's booming film industry.
The partnership between Athena Studios and UGA intends to nurture talent and foster creativity, propelling the region into the spotlight of the film and TV world.