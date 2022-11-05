(From left to right) Neal Quirk, Charles Davis, Joel Harber, Lee Thomas, Rob Moran and Chandler Rierson cut the ribbon to dedicate the new sound stage built by Athena Studios to the University of Georgia and the Georgia Film Academy on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Joel Harber, the chief executive officer of Athena Studios, built this learning center and studio specifically for UGA and GFA to use for TV and film production. (Photo/Julia Walkup @julia_walkup_photo)