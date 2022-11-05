On Friday, Nov. 4, Athena Studios presented a new sound stage to the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Georgia Film Academy.
Only one year prior, on Nov. 16, 2021, there was a small ground-breaking ceremony held just a few yards from where the new sound stage’s ribbon-cutting and dedication event was held.
The event was held within the new sound stage itself to give guests an opportunity to get an inside look at the new development. Attendees were invited by Athena Studios to enjoy refreshments, hear the dedication speeches made by Athena Studios CEO Joel Harber and Grady College Dean Charles Davis and witness the ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
The new local sound stage will be a game-changer for the Athens and state-wide film industry. The sound stage will not only provide a site for filming, but also pre- and post-production. This allows the entire film production process to take place in Georgia, unlike the usual procedure of sending footage to and from Hollywood for the pre and post-production.
Harber gave the first speech of the event, detailing his vision of the sound stage coming to life over the past couple of years.
“I want to look back and know our facility made a difference at the University of Georgia and made our dreams a reality,” Harber said in his speech, “I take pride in this town and university. This is a step forward for my vision of a prosperous film industry in the state of Georgia.”
According to Athena Studios’ website, “Athena Studios is the result of a $60 million investment in the new and purpose-built space today’s productions need.” The space is 200,000 square feet and specially designed for television and film production.
The new sound stage will be used exclusively by UGA’s Grady College and the Georgia Film Academy. The resources that will now be available to students will further their education and create more opportunities.
Charles Davis is the dean of Grady College and detailed his anticipation of how the students will use this space.
“The students are going to be so excited when they see the sound stage,” Davis said. “It represents a huge step forward in terms of film and TV production for the college. Grady College is all about storytelling in various formats. Film is yet another way in which we tell stories. We want to make sure our students have an experiential playground in various forms.”
Raika Kachwalla is an entertainment and media studies student at UGA. Kachwalla attended the event as a Grady Ambassador, and is looking forward to seeing how her peers will utilize the new soundstage.
“I think the soundstage will add value to the film program,” Kachwalla said. “I’m excited to have something that’s closer to the actual entertainment world.”