From Aug. 31 to Nov. 18, The Athenaeum will host a new video installation featuring the University of Georgia Redcoat Band titled “Paul Pfeiffer: Red Green Blue.” Pfeiffer, a New York-based new media artist, will be present at a free, public opening reception on Aug. 31 from 6-8 p.m., according to the exhibition curator Katie Geha.
Pfeiffer taught at UGA from 2016-2018 as the Lamar Dodd School of Art’s distinguished DoddChair, a temporary position to honor artists of “international standing,” according to the Lamar Dodd website. He first did an artistic collaboration with the UGA Redcoats in 2019 titled “Amazing Grace/ RGB” that was shown at the historic Apollo Theater in New York, according to a press release.
“Red Green Blue” is the second element in his collaboration with the Redcoats, and it first debuted in New York City at the Paula Cooper Gallery on Nov. 12, 2022. The 31-minute video installation was titled after the digital system in which humans perceive color, according to the Lamar Dodd website.
In the installation, Pfeiffer aims to present Sanford Stadium as a “broadcast studio.” He edits audio and visual clips of the Redcoats to examine the “mechanics of performance” through footage of the band during and between their periods of performance, according to a press release.
During his time at UGA, Pfeiffer said that Sanford Stadium was an integral part of his studies, according to a press release. He will reunite with his collaborators, the UGA Redcoats, at the installation’s reception as they close out the event with a performance at 8 p.m., according to an email from Francis Oliver, Lamar Dodd’s communications and public relations manager.
“The event is an opportunity for students and the public at large to come to a free opening for the exhibition,” Oliver said. “There will be complimentary refreshments and an opportunity to walk through the gallery.”
Following the opening, Pfeiffer will discuss his exhibition at The Athenaeum on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. Additionally, Geha will lead a conversation on the development of the installation and Pfeiffers continued work with UGA, according to the Athenaeum website.