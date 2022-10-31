While most put on a last-minute costume and go trick or treating during the Halloween season, Athenians put on their most elaborate Halloween costumes and party in the streets.
For the 14th consecutive year, Athens hosted the Wild Rumpus Halloween Celebration on Saturday, an enormous party and parade that has garnered national attention.
Started by Timi Conley, the Wild Rumpus has become Athens' very own Halloween-themed Mardi Gras.
“Our party really starts at 5 p.m. at Creature Comforts called Rumpus Rally,” Conley said. “The purpose of [the Wild Rumpus] is to dress in a costume and be in the parade.”
Around 5 p.m., people started coming downtown dressed to the nines in costumes to check out the vendors, grab their wristbands for the open container area and watch Motorhead2x, Cassie Chantel and DJ Chief Rocka perform at the Rumpus Rally at Creature Comforts before the main festivities began.
Two festival-goers were in line at Creature Comforts to grab their wristbands before the parade started. They had come as a costume pair, Haley Lerner dressed as Cruella de Vil and Darya Kalantari dressed as one of the 101 Dalmatians. Though Kalantari had been to Wild Rumpus before, it was Lerner’s very first time attending.
“We needed a last minute costume and she went to Goodwill and found this spotted shirt and said ‘I have a great idea.’ And Cruella de Vil is my favorite Disney character,” Lerner said.
The costumes turned out incredibly accurate, from Lerner’s dress and Cruella wig, to Kalantari’s Sharpie dog nose, ears and spotted shirt. The pair was most excited for the late-night festivities to celebrate not just Halloween, but a birthday as well.
“Her [Kalantari] birthday is tomorrow so I am most excited to party [at the Royal Rumpus Ball] at midnight for her birthday,” Lerner said.
“At 8 p.m. is the start of the parade and there will be some time before the parade when The High Fallootin' Scallywags drum brigade is going to start pounding in the street to get that primal energy going,” Conley said. “Then I’ll climb up on the tower, blow my conch shell and start the parade at 8 p.m.”
True to form, at 8 p.m. sharp, Conley, dressed as Max from Where the Wild Things Are, blew his conch horn to signal the beginning of the Rumpus Parade. Thousands of people of all ages dressed in costume followed Conley around downtown as spectators huddled along the edge of the sidewalk to get a glimpse of the costumes.
While the parade continued strong, more and more Athenians showed up to join in the march while local bands played along their route.
At the end of the parade, which concluded on West Washington Street, Rumpus-goers began to dance in front of the strobe stage while DJ Mahogany and DJ Reindeer Games mixed sweet beats.
A little girl dressed as a monarch butterfly could be seen dancing with her mom while a dance circle made up of pirates, fairies and skeletons formed to the left. Characters in costumes of every kind could be seen getting their Rumpus on in the streets.
From Men in Black to blow-up dinosaurs and Pikachu faux fighting, to Nacho Libre and his nun girlfriend, the Halloween bash had it all.
One couple, Jacob and Glara Evanson, walked in the parade dressed as Evelyn Quan Wang and the raccoon chef from the hit A24 film, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” They both have been coming to the Wild Rumpus every year, almost since its inception in 2009.
“Tonight, this is like Halloween for us,” Jacob Evanson said.
They were super excited to walk in the parade for a third time since they began coming to the Wild Rumpus 10 years prior.
“[My favorite part about Wild Rumpus is] the people watching, the costumes and trying to guess what everyone is,” Glara Evanson said.
At 11 p.m., the remaining attendees headed to Paloma Park for the Royal Rumpus Ball, the official Wild Rumpus afterparty where hard rock cover band, Free Ride, performed and the Nightshade Family DJs spun until 2 a.m.