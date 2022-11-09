For many people, when the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1, it’s time to ditch the ghosts and gore and start getting into the holiday spirit.
On Nov. 17, Athens Academy will kick off the holiday season with their 8th annual Holiday Market. The free event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1281 Spartan Lane.
The first Athens Academy Holiday Market was held in November 2015 and has since become a staple event that locals and people in surrounding areas look forward to all year.
This year, a record-breaking 83 vendors from across the Southeast will gather in the Sinkwich Spartan Center to offer attendees a plethora of goods and merchandise. Visitors can expect to see Athens Cooks, h.ade Studio and Kareneliz Art, among many others showcasing their businesses and products at the market.
The vendors will offer a wide array of items, spanning from hand-poured candles to raw local honey to stylish sweaters.
Sarah Gilbert, coordinator of alumni and parent engagement at Athens Academy, is excited about the continued traditions at the Holiday Market as well as some exciting new additions taking place this year.
“We have a variety of gifts. There's just something there for everybody,” Gilbert said.
A returning activity this year is the raffle. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in the raffle by purchasing a ticket in hopes of their lucky number being chosen.
Various vendors donate goodies and items to use as prizes, and the winners will be announced throughout the day.
Among this year’s new additions is a Preview Night on Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Preview Night will have a $5 fee for outside visitors and is free for school faculty and staff.
Because the market falls on a school day, employees over the past eight years have not been able to attend.
According to Gilbert, the Preview Night will allow these teachers and staff members to finally experience the magic that the Holiday Market brings.
“Not only does the Holiday Market get visitors into the spirit of the season, all of the proceeds collected by the school go toward the students and their programs,” Gilbert said.
Anne Fair Woodward, Parent Service Organization co-chair of the Holiday Market, is in charge of coordinating volunteers, sourcing vendors and making sure the event runs smoothly.
“The market is awesome. It’s such a great way to knock out so much of your Holiday shopping in one day,” Woodward said.