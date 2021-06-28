Summer time is the season of beach trips, school breaks and, less recognized, animal breeding.
Though dogs and cats can and do breed year round, spring and summer are especially popular times for mating due to the warm weather. Athens feels the effects.
In the past few weeks, animal support organizations such as Athenspets and Rescue Paws at the University of Georgia made urgent social media posts about the need for foster owners and adoptions. In addition to stray dogs and litters of kittens, there’s even been an increase in ownership surrenders — people giving up ownership of their pets.
With the college town notably less occupied and an influx of animals in need of homes, local animal activists are working to confront the issue as best as they can.
The summer rush
The summer influx is natural to a certain extent, said the director of Athens-Clarke County Animal Services Kristall Barber. Georgia has a “true” kitten season, where most litters of kittens are born during the warmer months of the year.
Due to last year’s quarantine, Barber said, ACC Animal Services did not feel the typical rush of kitten season. She attributes this to people being isolated at home, unable to go outside to find and turn in kittens.
This year, the municipal shelter definitely feels the urgency, and Barber said she thinks it has to do partly with last year’s animals not getting spayed and neutered due to the lockdown.
Lisa Milot, the executive director of Athenspets — a nonprofit that works closely with ACC Animal Services — said that in addition to kitten season, more dogs have been brought in.
“People were at home more, so they weren't letting their dogs wander,” Milot said. “What we're seeing now is that the ones that didn't come in last year are coming in this year, which means that the dog side is more full than it usually is.”
While Barber’s happy to note that adoptions from last year have, for the most part, not been returned, she noticed an increase in owner surrenders.
“I think that part of that is now people are expected to go back to work, or their lifestyle is being altered from being at home. And so now they've gotten this cute puppy or this cute cat and kittens, and now it's a cat or dog,” Barber said. “And they don't want to deal with that.”
Jed Kaylor, the program director at the Athens Area Humane Society, said it’s a combination of various factors that led to the influx. The reproductive season, pets being left to free roam and reproduce, litters of kittens and puppies being given away for free without getting spayed and neutered and ownership surrenders all contribute.
The summer is especially chaotic for ACC Animal Services because most Athens residents are not in the city. Students are off from classes and people are on vacation, so there are not enough families available to take in foster pets or volunteer at the shelters.
“Honestly, most of the people in Athens are gone during the summer,” said UGA senior and incoming co-president of Rescue Paws at UGA Hannah Crouch. “When there are students — or even professors and people — there to help out during the school year, it does make a huge difference ... for these shelters, compared to during the summer when really no one is there.”
From shelter intake to adoption
Barber walked through the steps from receiving an animal at ACC Animal Services to, eventually and hopefully, adoption.
The process differs between stray animals and ownership surrenders. Owned animals do not have to be held for a certain period of time — legally, they belong to the shelter once the owner has given up the pet. Stray animals must be held for a five day hold period, Barber said.
The first thing ACC Animal Services does is perform an initial medical exam to ensure the animal is healthy. Next, they vaccinate the cats and dogs. They take pictures of the animals to be posted online.
If the animal is well-behaved and healthy, the owner surrenders are put on the surgery list to be spayed and neutered. Adoption applications can start being taken at this time, but the adoptions cannot be officially made until after the animals are fixed, which generally takes one to two weeks, according to Barber.
Stray animals essentially follow the same process. Once the holding period is over, the animal is spayed or neutered and ready for adoption.
Animals with significant medical or behavior issues are listed as “rescue only,” and ACC Animal Services works to have them taken in by local rescue organizations. If the animal has severe medical issues causing great suffering or the medical costs are too expensive, sometimes medical decisions are made to humanely euthanize the animal, Barber said.
Combatting the influx
Despite coming from different organizations and perspectives, Barber, Milot, Crouch and Kaylor all agree: The best way to combat these influxes is to spay and neuter. It’s a proactive, preventative way to keep overflow from happening in the first place.
“Spaying and neutering your pet is so vital to keeping the overall animal population down in the county,” Crouch said. “Because when they are not spayed or neutered, things like this happen where there are so many animals — and then, unfortunately, shelters do have to make choices of who they can save and can't save.”
ACC Animal Services can provide vouchers for spaying and neutering since the procedure can be costly, Barber said. The Athens Area Humane Society has a spay and neuter clinic.
Additionally, ACC Animal Services is always seeking fosters. Not only do foster owners help pets adjust to home-living, they free space in the shelter so others can be taken in. Milot addressed the notion of people not wanting to foster for a shelter that euthanizes animals for space.
“[ACC Animal Services] hasn't killed for space in more than a year, and all of us working together is why that didn't happen,” Milot said. “We need more folks helping us to ensure it doesn't happen going forward.”
Milot also emphasized the importance of pet owners keeping their cats and dogs contained and leashed. Lost animals have to be taken into the shelter, which takes up limited space.
Kaylor encourages the Athens community to get involved with the local shelters and ACC Animal Services to further battle this issue.
“The more help they have, the more fosters they have, the more adopters and attention they can garnish,” Kaylor said. “So the more help they get, the better off the pets will be.”