After more than 15 years on Mars Hill Road, the Athens Area Humane Society is expanding to a new location as a way to offer more to the community and to the animals of Athens. The move will triple the size of the center and the approximate number of animals the humane society expects to care for annually.
On Sept. 7, the AAHS will celebrate its new location at 1030 Mitchell Bridge Road with a private ribbon cutting ceremony. Athens Area Chamber of Commerce community members, major supporters of the AAHS and select business partners will attend the event.
“The previous location at 1781 Mars Hill Road was extremely cramped. It was outdated. It didn't allow for sufficient parking to even accommodate our pet patient drop off and pickup schedule, let alone engage the community in volunteer opportunities,” Cheryl McCormick, CEO of the AAHS said.
The new location boasts over 15,000 square feet according to McCormick, three times as much as at the previous location. The property is just under four acres and includes expanded space for a surgery center, shelter and adoption space and outdoor greenspace to create a community destination for Athenians and their animals.
According to the AAHS website, the organization expects to nearly triple the number of animals it cares for annually, from between 3,000 and 4,000 at the previous location to approximately 11,000 animals at the new location.
Funding for the facility came in large part from Susan McConnell West, who left the AAHS a large donation at the time of her death in 2006. Since then, the AAHS has been in the process of planning, investing and searching for the perfect location. In late 2020, construction began on the industrial building shell on Mitchell Bridge Road.
The new AAHS facility will also allow for an expanded partnership with the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. A UGA employed veterinarian will be assigned to the humane society to teach veterinary students and guide their experiences providing spay and neuter surgery, giving medical care to animals and learning how to run a shelter.
The AAHS remodeled its new space with this educational component in mind, Dr. Spencer Johnston, head of the Department of Small Animal Medicine and Surgery, said. Modifications to the surgery center will allow for sufficient space for veterinary training in the new building.
“They are using their facility and the animals that are there for the benefit of everyone, for the benefit of the animals, for the benefit of our students and for the benefit of the client-adopting public,” Johnston said.
The veterinary partnership comes during a shortage, nationwide and in Georgia, of qualified veterinarians, especially in rural areas and for livestock. For the fiscal year of 2021, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture has designated seven areas of Georgia with an insufficient number of veterinarians. The shortage spans across 55 counties.
“One of the goals … is that for those [students] who stay in Georgia and particularly those who are from areas of Georgia where there is a need for shelter medicine, we are hoping that they will take those skills back to that area to help serve the animals and the public,” Johnston said.