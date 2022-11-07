From corgis and cotton candy, to basketball toss and boradors, the Athens Area Humane Society had plenty to offer at its inaugural Furtastic Fall Festival. The fundraising event brought family fun to the humane society’s main shelter on Sunday afternoon.
The AAHS’ main lot was filled with a variety of local artisans and vendors, along with plenty of puppies ready to be fostered and adopted. With carnival games like cornhole and ring toss, along with a bouncy house and face paint, children of all ages were entertained. For the adults, there was live music and offerings from local breweries, such as Athentic Brewing Co.
Dogs and puppies were the glue that brought the whole event together. All around, festival goers were socializing as their dogs sniffed one another, with water dishes at every corner in the 80-degree Georgia heat.
Whether attendees were volunteering or simply just enjoying the “furtasticness” of it all, every person there was supporting a great cause: finding homes for the animals in the shelter.
Janine Sheedy, an Athens local, volunteers and fosters for the humane society. She has looked after countless shelter dogs in the past and is currently looking after Newt, a 3-month-old mixed breed dog. Newt was shy at first, but quickly warmed up to people he met and was willing to share his toy.
When the shelter is full of puppies like Newt, foster owners like Sheedy take animals to live in their own homes, which acclimates them to post-adoption lifestyles. Sheedy explained that many shelters are at full capacity and pets like Newt need homes. “If people are looking for dogs, people should adopt them,” Sheedy said.
Many buy pets directly from breeders and often overlook the shelters filled to the brim with loving animals. Fosters and volunteers like Sheedy are passionate about adoption and came out to the festival to champion the cause.
While many foster dogs were present and ready to be taken home to their new families, there were former shelter dogs in attendance, too. Carley Reeves is currently studying at the University of Georgia to get her master’s degree in social work and had two rescue dogs tagging along. Reeves and her sister rescued the pair from a shelter in Atlanta and have been passionate about shelter care and adoption ever since.
“I don’t want any dogs to feel unloved or not taken care of,” Reeves said. While being a UGA student and administrative assistant at JOMA Construction are her main responsibilities, being a rescue parent is one of her passions. This is her second year volunteering for the AAHS.
The inaugural AAHS Furtastic Fall Festival was a fun-filled event and gave many Athens residents a chance to meet these adoptable pets face to face in an entertaining environment.