An event for all cat-lovers and friends of felines, the Athens Area Humane Society’s Kitten Shower will return for its seventh year on May 7 from 2-4 p.m. at 1030 Mitchell Bridge Road.
The Kitten Shower is not only an opportunity to play with adoptable kittens, but also serves as an educational, social and fundraising event.
Attendees will be able to enjoy live jazz music by the Lewis Romanos Trio, a raffle, food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and informational booths. There will be plenty of kittens for attendees to pet, cuddle and take photos with at the “kissing/hissing booth” to their hearts’ content.
“I love the playful atmosphere of the kitten shower,” Kelsey Fredriksen, Athens Area Humane Society marketing and communications manager and co-chair on the events committee, said. “I personally have 15 cats so it’s really a fun opportunity to connect with not just all animal lovers, but other cat people.”
According to Fredriksen, it is also an event to raise awareness for kitten season. Kitten season begins in spring and ends in early winter each year, where many litters are born and shelters become full of homeless kittens.
Kittens cannot be adopted from Athens Area Humane Society until they are at least eight weeks old and need fosters to provide care until then, according to Fredriksen. She hopes the Kitten Shower will inspire both fosters and adopters alike.
“Finding fosters to take care of kittens, especially neonatal kittens who need around-the-clock care, is a challenge just because there are so many kittens,” Fredriksen said.
Athens Area Humane Society partner Athens-Clarke County Animal Services will also be at the event, informing people of their services, such as a barn cat program that houses feral cats. Additionally, the University of Georgia’s own Destination Dawgs, a career advancement and independence program for students with intellectual disabilities, will be working the merchandising table.
Throughout the event, the Athens Area Humane Society will be accepting either financial or kitten supplies donations. The event’s sponsor, Hughes Subaru, is providing a Subaru car to hold all the donations that are collected. According to Fredriksen, all donations and attendance help the Athens Area Humane Society remain a no-kill shelter and save the lives of animals everyday.
“It’ll be just a very precious spring and kitten-themed event, where basically you’re just celebrating the special bond between people and pets and the particular love that the friends of felines have shared in our community,” Fredriksen said.
Tickets can be found at the Athens Area Humane Society website. They are $25 for ages 21 and up, $15 for ages 15-20, $10 for ages three-12 and admission is free for children ages two and under.