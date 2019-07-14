The fall semester will soon be upon us, which means moving into an apartment for many students. This is an exciting prospect, not just because it’s a major adult milestone, but because many apartment complexes allow pets.
If you’re in the market for a cat or dog this fall, consider adopting from one of the many local rescues or shelters in Athens. We compiled a list of a few to consider checking out if you are seeking a furry companion.
Athens Area Humane Society
The Athens Area Humane Society is one of the most active shelters locally and hosts a handful of events throughout the year, including its annual Kitten Shower at the Taylor-Grady House. The organization operates a no-kill shelter that accepts pets from overrun animal control services as well as from some owner-surrenders. You can check out the Humane Society’s adoptable cats and dogs under the adopt tab on its website or by visiting the shelter in Watkinsville. If you aren’t quite ready to commit to a pet, there are options to volunteer or donate.
Circle of Friends Animal Society
“Rescued is our favorite breed!” reads the banner at the top of the Circle of Friends Animal Society’s website homepage. Founded in 2007, the volunteer-only group has saved over 7,000 animals in the years since. All of the animals are kept in foster homes, so each pet’s profile is personalized. In addition to name, age and breed, the biography also tells potential adopters about the dog or cat’s unique personality, any health issues or special needs and how they interact with other animals and children.
Athenspets
Athenspets is a nonprofit organization that focuses on finding homes for animals at the Athens-Clarke County Animal Control shelter. You can’t adopt directly through Athenspets, but members of the organization post photos and create biographies for dogs and cats currently being held there. Some of the animals they have posted on the Athenspets websites have fun names based on pop-culture figures, such as characters from the sitcom “That '70s Show” or the Marvel Universe. The organization’s website is updated regularly, but if you see an animal you’re interested in, check with the Animal Control for the most current information.
Three Paws Rescue
Founded by two University of Georgia graduates, this rescue organization has a “soft spot” for older animals, those suffering from past abuse and dogs and cats with special needs. Three Paws Rescue’s adoption page especially pulls at the heartstrings, as each animal’s bio not only has basic information and a photo but also a banner across the top that says how many days it has been waiting to find its fur-ever home. The founders are also trying to open Athens’ first cat cafe on Baxter Street — Paws Up Café — but the project has been delayed after the fundraising campaign didn’t reach its goal.
Athens Canine Rescue
This rescue caters specifically to dogs, hence the name, through a network of foster homes. The website conveniently categorizes dogs by breed size, which helps if your apartment complex has a weight restriction for pets. The dogs’ bios include their approximates birthdates, their weights and whether they’re crate-trained and/or housebroken. The rescue also take special needs animals, like 3-year old Maggie, who is missing a leg. Earlier this month, the organization held a “Meet ‘N’ Greet,” and in August you can paint a picture of your pet with other supporters at ARTini’s.
