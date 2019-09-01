Fall in Athens is has many things to offer, whether it be University of Georgia football, Autumn-themed food or its array of musicians to perform downtown but the city also has a wide range of art showcases to explore over the season. We compiled a list of a few of the art exhibitions to check out over the fall season.
‘Before the War’ Where: Georgia Museum of Art When: Showing until Dec. 1
Photographer Peter Aaron captured Syrian streets and monuments during a 2009 trip, many of which were destroyed after civil war broke out in the country. These photographs are on display at the Georgia Museum of Art until Dec. 1. ‘Women of the WPA’ Where: The Georgia Museum Art When: Showing until Sept. 15 The Georgia Museum Art will display works created by women in the Works Projects Administration , a New Deal agency whose goals included documenting American history and creating art. The exhibition ends on Sept. 15. ‘Uncovered Perspectives: India 21 Years Later’ Where: ATHICA When: Oct.10-24
Artist Jason Thrasher’s work will be featured at ATHICA in an exhibition curated by Lauren Fancher. Thrasher has showcased various Southeast musicians from The Whigs to the Drive-by Truckers. The exhibit will feature open on Oct. 10 with a reception and will end on Oct. 24.
‘WILD’: CCSD Student Art Exhibition Where: Lyndon House Arts Center When: Starting Nov.16
See artwork by students of Athens-Clarke County School District starting on Nov. 16 at Lyndon House Arts Center. This year’s theme, “WILD,” was chosen in collaboration with the State Botanical Gardens of Georgia at UGA. The exhibition’s opening night will feature a panel of 21 Athens-Clarke County art teachers.
‘Out of the Darkness’ Where: Georgia Museum of Art When: Showing until Oct. 27 Artists Rebecca Rutstein and Samantha Joye merge abstract sculpture with data and maps in a 64-foot interactive installation at the Georgia Museum of Art . The sculpture, which features laser-cut steel and LED lights, reflects Joye’s experiences in the Guaymas Basin, a hydrothermal vent in the Gulf of California. ‘Fall Art Exhibitions Reception’ Where: Lyndon House Arts Center When: Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.
Immerse yourself in four new exhibitions at Lyndon House Arts Center at the Fall Opening Reception on Sept. 5 from 6-8 p.m., including “Autumn’s Arrival” by David Hale and the Georgia Watercolor Society’s Member’s Exhibition.
‘ Little Shop of Horrors’ Where: Tif Sigfrids Gallery When: Sept. 14-Oct.19 Tif Sigfrids Gallery will feature Adrianne Rubenstien , and its opening reception will be held on Sept. 14. The gallery will be showcasing his work based on the 1986 rock musical , “Little Shop of Horrors.” ‘Yellow: 2019 Juried Exhibition’ Where: Athens Institute for Contemporary Art When: Showing until Oct. 6 ATHICA will host “YELLOW,” an exhibition juried by Kevin Sipp until Oct. 6. The showcase will discuss the conceptualization of the color yellow, pushing it past stereotypes while also exploring different mediums through the color.
‘Elemental Clayscapes’ Where: Lyndon House Arts Center When: Sept. 5-Oct.12 An offhand comment at a party led to a collaboration between ceramicist Marci White and printmaker David Hale, who uses a technique called “sgraffito” to create elaborately decorated pottery. Lyndon House Arts Center will display the ceramics until Oct. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.