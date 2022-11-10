A pink seat on a vibrant piano reads “play me,” waiting patiently for the people of Athens to sit down and play a tune. The dark blue piano is covered in bright sunflowers and captures the essence of joy that music brings to the Athens community.
In 2019, four pianos were placed around Athens in areas that especially highlight a sense of community. The Athens-Clarke County Library was one of the places chosen for a vibrant, artsy piano to be displayed.
Purpose of the piano
The Athens Cultural Affairs Commission brought music to life with four painted pianos placed around the Athens community in 2019. The project, “Play On, Athens!”, was a way to bring the members of the Athens area together through music and creativity.
Today, only one of the four pianos remains for the public to play. The Athens-Clarke County Library has cared for its gifted piano for over three years.
Rhiannon Eades, the public information officer for the Athens Regional Library System, explained how the library decided to keep the piano due to its impact.
“The piano brings so much joy to the community. Anytime I'm downstairs in the lobby, somebody's playing it,” Eades said. “Whether it's a toddler who's banging around on it or somebody who's very skilled playing, it's been a really cool thing to have.”
The Athens-Clarke County Library is significant to the Athens community as a place where everyone is welcome, which is why the piano was placed there. Eades explained how the piano helps attract people to play music but also step inside and use the resources the library provides.
“It's a great community thing … We want people to come inside the library and see the great programs and services for all ages here at the library,” Eades said. “So, we invite people to come and play on the piano and come inside and see what else we have.”
Artist behind the work
Marisa Mustard is one of the local artists chosen by the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission to showcase her creativity through painting the piano.
Mustard’s pastel piano stands outside the Athens-Clarke County Library in 2019, and is now the last remaining piano. Mustard repainted the piano for the first time in three years on Oct. 13 and 14.
Mustard highlighted her inspiration from nature through the design on the piano, as she does in a large part of her other work. The piano is now blue with vibrant yellow sunflowers.
“I love nature. I feel like one of my life goals as an artist is to get people to go outside,” Mustard said.
Twice a month, Mustard participates in Free Art Friday on Instagram. She will hide a piece of her art in Athens and post pictures to help people find the art. Mustard also hosts scavenger hunts to encourage people to go out in nature and find flowers she has painted with a message on them. She has hosted these scavenger hunts for three years in 40 different locations.
“On Google Maps, it will give you directions to [the piece of art] and tell you if you have to kayak, hike or walk,” Mustard said.
Mustard emphasized how all people are artists no matter the experience, and how she hopes others partake in art, especially in the Athens area. She recently received two grants to work with students at Barnett Shoals Elementary School and Burney-Harris-Lyons Middle School. She will be teaching students different aspects of art such as graffiti and painting.
“When somebody says that they are not an artist, I think that's silly because everybody can do it,” Mustard said. “It just makes you feel good … It is just like therapy you get to do all day.”