The warm lights follow from the disco ball, reaching all corners of the iconic 40 Watt Club. The glow softly lights the faces of the audience, who are gazing at the performances of the five finalists of the 2023 Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year Awards. The Classic City Rotary Club held the seventh annual awards show on Thursday, May 4.
Trevor Wiggins, also known as Trvy, is the 2023 winner of the awards for his song “The Cost.” Wiggins said for this song, he stripped away all of his inhibitions to make a statement. “The Cost” is a striking rap song about police brutality and injustice in America.
“I'm so happy to be appreciated … I'm so happy being up there. It just feels like people care about the music, they care about the writing aspect of it. I care about songwriting. I say these words because I care about it,” Wiggins said.
Trvy beamed with excitement as his name was called, smiling as he held the winner’s check of $1500, and pointing to his friends in the audience, who were cheering.
The winner receives the cash prize from the Classic City Rotary, a PR package from Team Clermont and recording time from Amplify at Nuçi’s Space.
Trvy was also a nominee for the 2022 awards for his song “Shield.”
“I let myself be vulnerable on this one… ‘Shield’ is almost more defensive. It's cocky. It's like ‘I am the one.’ This one is like, ‘what's the cost of being the one?’” Wiggins said.
There were around 60 entries this year, the most that the Vic Chesnutt Awards have ever had.
“I think people see the importance of it, and really value the recognition of the songwriting community,” said Ellen Bryson, Classic City Rotary Club fundraising chair and co-founder of the awards.
Vic Chesnutt was an American singer-songwriter from Athens. He released 17 albums over his career; the first was the album “Little”, released in 1990. In 1996, Chesnutt released a charity record titled “Sweet Relief II: Gravity of the Situation.” This record featured artists such as R.E.M, The Smashing Pumpkins, Indigo Girls, Soul Asylum and Madonna.
At the age of 18, Chesnutt was in a car accident, leaving him partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair. Chesnutt used songwriting to reflect the intense emotion he felt from the experience. He died on Christmas Day in 2009.
Paul Matthews and Blair Dorminey emceed the event. On stage, they gave a big thanks to Vic Chesnutt’s wife, Tina Chesnutt, and the Chesnutt family for honoring local songwriters in Vic’s name
The 2023 judging panel consisted of Caroline Herring, Cassie Chantel, Gordon Lamb, Boo Ray and Robert Schneider.
Awards show judge Caroline Herring is an Atlanta-based singer-songwriter. Herring was the featured performer for the show, singing her emotional and history-driven songs to the audience.
“I was blown away by how many good songs there were. I love a good songwriter, somebody who is good at their craft, and a beautiful melody. I look for those things in particular,” Herring said.
Past winners were involved in the event. Elijah Johnston is the 2022 winner and performed his winning song, “Molly Haskell,” at the awards show. Cassie Chantel won in 2021 and returned as a judge.
Chantel said that winning this award has opened an entire network for her career. Johnston said the radio promotion he received after winning last year was very helpful in a time of streaming popularity.
The five contestant performances included Cardynal, Dylan Loftin, Erin Lovett (Four Eyes), Avery Draut (Night Palace) and winner Trevor Wiggins (Trvy). Each will be awarded $250 from the Classic City Rotary Club. As Chantel introduced the finalists, she mentioned the subjectivity of being judged in competitions as an artist. Chantel said that all of the finalists have “already won.”
“I'm lucky that there is a circle of things moving. So I'm just gonna use it best for the benefit. Because I don't ever see it as just me, I see it as us all,” Wiggins said.