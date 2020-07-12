The effects of quarantine and the shutting down of business due to COVID-19 significantly impacted Athens’ artist community. In April of this year, the Athens Arts Alliance put out a survey directed towards Athens creatives. The survey revealed creatives faced significant economic impacts as a result of COVID-19.
The AAA survey found 77% of artists reported a significant loss of income. The survey also found 71% of artists were negatively impacted by being separated from the creative community and 66% said they were negatively impacted by the cancelation of performances, exhibitions and various other public events.
Klée Schell, a senior printmaking and book arts major at the University of Georgia, said her freelance work and her own personal artmaking process have been impacted by COVID-19.
Schell makes the most of her money from her food service job at the restaurant Maepole, which closed for a short amount of time at the beginning of quarantine.
Although she is not a full-time artist, Schell said she does some freelance work for events and shows, but things have slowed down because of the virus.
Schell hasn’t received a lot of individual commission requests, but she was given the opportunity to create banners for AAA’s Athens Banner Project. The project will display the work of five local artists in the shops of downtown Athens and show support for those who have been affected by COVID-19.
Schell said the “universal stress” affecting everyone during the pandemic has affected the way she makes art. As a primarily illustration-based creative, it’s been difficult for her to make “personal art.” However, Schell said quarantine has given her the chance to make more “hands-on” artwork.
Athens artist Elinor Saragoussi said both of her part-time jobs have been impacted by COVID-19 and her daily routine has had to change. As of one month ago Saragoussi said she no longer works at coffee shop Buvez, and she continues to work “behind the scenes” of Dynamite Clothing. Despite losing one of her jobs Saragoussi said she has “been able to stay afloat through various art jobs”.
Saragoussi said the pandemic forced her to stop relying on another job to support herself, which had been a goal of hers for a long time. She said the pandemic has also allowed her to spend almost every day in her studio, and she feels very privileged to have a creative space outside of her home. The possibility of becoming an artist full time is something she is exploring, Saragoussi said.
“I feel like I'm finally able to live the life I've been dreaming of for a long time,” Saragoussi said. “As difficult as it can be to create my own schedule, I've been relishing the freedom of taking time to focus on each of my projects.”
Like Schell, Saragoussi participated in the AAA’s call for local artists and will have her work displayed in downtown Athens. Saragoussi said she wanted to create a piece which was “bright and uplifting.”
Before the pandemic, Sam Balling said he worked as a bartender at Hi-Lo Lounge while also making and selling his art on the side for extra money. Balling said he had been trying to ease into working as an artist full time for the past few years. Before COVID-19, Balling said he was only working at the bar two days a week and making art the rest of the time.
Now because of COVID-19, Balling said he has been furloughed from his bartending job and currently receives unemployment. Since this happened Balling said his art has “blown up” and allowed him to move closer to his goal of being an artist full time. Balling said before he was focused on doing one large art piece per week, but now he is able to complete four or five pieces weekly.
“I’ve had a lot more time to actually work on projects,” Balling said. “I’ve been trying to work on bigger and more in-depth projects, and I’ve been focusing more on marketing my work.”
Balling said marketing has become especially important because his artwork will soon be his only source of income. Due to COVID-19, Balling said many of the art shows and galleries that would have helped him with exposure have been canceled. This has forced him to be more intentional about how he “gets his work out there.”
Being able to physically be a part of the artist community in Athens is something Balling said he misses. Working from home and “just being an artist” gets lonely sometimes, Balling said.
“I feel like every artist needs human contact, for ideas and for inspiration,” Balling said.
