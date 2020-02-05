Seats filled quickly as a crowd of around 30 people waited for Amy Bonnaffons, author and UGA doctoral student, to present her debut novel “The Regrets” on Feb. 4 at Old Fire Hall No. 2 on Prince Ave. This book event marked the opening of “The Regrets” for retail sales.

Hosted by Avid Bookshop, the event fostered a sense of community and nostalgia as Avid Bookshop’s employees announced to the crowd that this was the first event held next to its former store, Avid Bookshop on Prince, since its closure in December 2019.

For the first half of the event, Bonnaffons read aloud the first few chapters of “The Regrets.” Throughout her reading, Bonnaffons’ humor and characters’ voices transcended the pages of her book. The audience was either laughing along or attentive to each of Bonnaffons’ words.

Taking a non-traditional approach to tell a love story, “The Regrets” is about a “love affair between the living and the dead,” according to the Little, Brown and Company’s website.

When asked about her inspiration for writing about ghosts, Bonnaffons jokingly said that she doesn’t think she’s “met an actual dead person” but she said that there are a lot of ways to be dead and she’s probably met “a lot of metaphorically dead men.”

Taylor Morris, junior English major and one of Bonnaffon’s former creative writing students, said she likes quirky fiction and that is why she loved reading pieces from Bonnaffons’ short story collection in their creative writing class. A short story titled “Horse” in the collection “The Wrong Heaven” was an example of the quirky fiction that Morris likes.

As a writer, Morris said that Bonnaffons helped her “find her groove and find her writing process” which is very important to her.

At the end of a Q&A with the audience, Bonnaffons talked about her next writing project. She said it’s going to be her dissertation at UGA. Her next project is “a creative non-fiction book.”

“It’s my first time stepping away from fiction. It has to do with family history,” Bonnaffons said. “It’s all over the place right now, but it’s definitely full of ghosts. Just really different kinds of ghosts. We’ll see, maybe in a couple years, I can tell you more.”