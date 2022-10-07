On Wednesday, lovers of all things haunted went to Graduate Athens to celebrate the book launch of local author Tracy L. Adkins’ sophomore novel, “Ghosts of Athens and Beyond: History and Haunting of North Georgia.”
The book follows her first novel, “Ghosts of Athens: History and Haunting of Athens, Georgia,” and officially hit shelves in late September, just in time for a spooky read this Halloween season.
The book contains first-hand accounts of unexplainable experiences in various Athens and North Georgia locations. The personal encounters are relived in the book, along with a rich history of where the experiences happened. Odd occurrences like footsteps, stomping, ringing bells and walking phantoms have all played a part in the haunted history of Athens.
“I've had weird experiences that I can’t explain and I think that was part of why I originally was interested in this kind of story,” Adkins said. “I’ve witnessed things that I really can’t explain, so I want to read about what other people have experienced.”
Adkins herself is an Athens resident and decided to write her first book, “Ghosts of Athens,” after noticing that there wasn’t anything like it. Originally, she had no plan of writing a second book, but as time after the first novel passed, she felt that there were more ghostly tales that needed to be told.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adkins ran into many obstacles on her writing journey which ultimately led to the postponement of the book’s release, but gave her time to write even more stories.
Interestingly, one of the locations talked about in the books is Graduate Athens, the venue on Dougherty Street that hosted the book launch. In Adkins’ opinion, the Graduate is one of the most haunted places in Athens, which is why she chose it for the event.
Local business Avid Bookshop sells Adkins’ books and was offering copies for sale at the event. Avid has been working with Adkins since her first book was published in 2016. She made sure to give thanks to the local bookstore for helping make the book launch possible.
Rachel Watkins, director of operations and events at Avid Bookshop, is very proud of Adkins and the new release of her book, and greatly appreciates the life and history that the book gives Athens.
“This is the kind of book that people want to buy and read,” Watkins said. She is a firm believer in the need for more historical books about Athens. “I’ve lived in Athens for 20 years so these are places I know really well. It makes you see them in a different perspective.”